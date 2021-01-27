Biden, emphasizing job creation, orders sweeping actions to counter climate change

Looking to counteract Republican claims that his climate policies would hurt an economy weakened by the pandemic, the president cast many of his orders as job creators, among other things pledging to use the purchasing power of the government to buy a vast fleet of zero-emissions vehicles. “This will mean one million new jobs in the American automobile industry,” Biden said.

“We’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis. We can’t wait any longer,” said Biden, speaking at the White House. “We see it with our own eyes. We feel it. We know it in our bones. And it’s time to act.”

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Wednesday signed a sweeping series of executive orders that aim to “confront the existential threat of climate change” throughout the federal government, framing them as an economic boon that would create millions of new jobs.

Wednesday’s executive orders also set broad new foreign policy goals, including specifying that climate change, for the first time, will be a core part of all foreign policy and national security decisions.

Earlier in the day Biden’s international climate envoy, John Kerry, said the United States would host an international climate change summit on Earth Day, April 22. “The convening of this summit is essential to ensuring that 2021 is going to be the year that really makes up for the lost time of the last four years,” said Kerry, a former US secretary of state and senator from Massachusetts.

He pledged that by that date he would announce specific targets detailing how the United States would lower its carbon dioxide emissions under terms of the Paris Agreement, the international climate accord from which former President Donald Trump had withdrawn, and which Biden has rejoined.

In addition, taking the first significant steps toward one of Biden’s most contentious campaign promises, the executive orders direct the Interior Department “to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands and offshore waters to the extent possible” while beginning a “rigorous review” of all existing fossil fuel leases and permitting practices, according to the White House.

Federal agencies also will be ordered to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies “and identify new opportunities to spur innovation.” Overhauling the tax breaks — worth billions of dollars to the oil, coal, and gas industries — to help pay for Biden’s $2 trillion climate change plan was also a major campaign promise. However, there is little the executive branch can do unilaterally without action from Congress.

“I don’t think the federal government should give handouts to big oil to the tune of 40 billion dollars in fossil fuel subsidies,” Biden said, referring to studies suggesting that removing tax breaks for oil and gas companies would total that amount of revenue over 10 years. He vowed to ask lawmakers to end those tax incentives — a statement that brought quick condemnation from the oil and gas industry.

Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, an oil industry trade group, said it will “oppose any kind of effort like that.”

Oil, gas, and coal executives as well as Republican lawmakers described Biden’s climate change plans as a broadside against the fossil fuel industry that will do little to reduce emissions.

BP in a statement said it wants to work with the administration to develop “well-designed climate policies.”

Kerry in an interview Wednesday said the United States must make up for lost time on the global stage, and a Climate Leaders Summit that Biden will hold on April 22 will be the first step toward that.

“We’re coming back after four years of absence,” he said. “We have to have some humility here, recognizing that the president of the United States, our predecessor, angered a lot of people and created a lot of unhappiness and left a trail of doubt about where America is going to go,” Kerry said.

The United States has struggled to meet its promises under the Paris Agreement; under those terms the nation had pledged to slash emissions up to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2020. Nevertheless, Biden’s orders will kick off a process to develop new and more ambitious targets that will be announced in advance of a major United Nations summit at the end of the year.

Energy analysts in the United States have speculated the Biden administration could reasonably promise to cut emissions 40 to 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Europeans and environmental activists have urged the United States to go further, as far as 70 percent.

Kerry on Wednesday said it was “way too premature” to talk numbers but said he was mindful that the United States needs to be ambitious and realistic at the same time.

By committing to a new target, the United States would bind itself to even steeper reductions than it promised under the Obama administration. That would ratchet up pressure on the Biden administration to deliver quickly on its domestic policies — including reviving and strengthening regulations, killed by Trump, to curb carbon pollution from power plants and automobile tailpipes.

Gina McCarthy, Biden’s top adviser on domestic climate policy, said she intends to move forward quickly to implement those policies.



