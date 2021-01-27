Biden includes ‘poor whites’ in group to be helped by agency on environmental justice

“With this executive order, environmental justice will be at the center of all we do, addressing the disproportionate health and environmental and economic impacts on communities of color, the so-called fence-line communities, especially those communities — brown, Black, Native American, poor whites,” Biden said.

Biden made the remark as he was discussing the impact he hopes his actions will have on “fence communities,” poor neighborhoods and communities of color that tend to be located near industrial sites.

In remarks at the White House Wednesday discussing his executive actions regarding climate change, President Biden included “poor whites” among the groups that he said will be positively affected by the executive order he signed Wednesday establishing a White House interagency council on environmental justice.

The president’s specific mention of whites comes as some on the right have taken aim at him over his support for policies aimed at promoting racial and gender equity and combating systemic discrimination.

During an event he held in Wilmington, Del., as president-elect earlier this month, Biden spoke about his goal of assisting business owners from marginalized communities amid the coronavirus pandemic. He did not mention impoverished whites in those remarks, but instead emphasized the challenges facing women, racial and ethnic minorities, and those in low-income communities who have confronted “systemic barriers” in the past.

Washington Post

Ga. lawmaker endorsed executing Democrats

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a first-term Georgia Republican, repeatedly endorsed executing top Democratic politicians on social media before she was elected to Congress, including telling a follower who asked if they could hang former president Barack Obama that the “stage is being set.”

A review of Greene’s social media accounts, first reported by CNN, found that she repeatedly liked posts on Facebook that discussed the prospect of violence against Democratic lawmakers and employees of the federal government. Greene liked a Facebook comment in January 2019 that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and liked another about executing FBI agents.

After a Facebook follower asked Greene, “Now do we get to hang them,” referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee, Greene responded: “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday before CNN published its report, Greene did not disavow the posts, but accused CNN of “coming after” her for political reasons and noted that several people had managed her social media accounts.

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages,” Greene wrote. “Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views.”

Greene has previously been scrutinized for promoting conspiracy theories, including QAnon, the pro-Trump fringe group that falsely claims the existence of a satanic pedophile cult run by top Democrats, and for wrongly suggesting that the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla., was staged. Greene earlier this week was chosen to serve on the House Education and Labor Committee.

On Wednesday morning, Fred Guttenberg, a gun control activist whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting, posted a video of Greene in 2018 following David Hogg, a student who survived the shooting and now advocates for gun control legislation.

In the video, Greene follows Hogg, who was a teenager at the time, while asking him why he was trying to “take away my Second Amendment rights” and accused him of “using kids” to advance his cause. Hogg continued walking and ignored her, prompting her to call him a “coward.”

She has repeatedly suggested that Pelosi should be tried for treason for her refusal to support former president Donald Trump’s immigration policies, emphasizing that treason is a crime punishable by death.

In the days before pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Greene referred to the day as Republicans’ “1776 moment.” After the riot, she pledged that Trump would “remain in office” and that attempts to remove him from the White House constituted “an attack on every American who voted for him,” even though he lost the election.

Greene’s inflammatory rhetoric has drawn rebukes from some members of her own party. But since she joined Congress, House Republican leaders have declined to condemn her. Before she was elected, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 House Republican, disavowed her comments as “offensive and bigoted,” and Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 Republican, went so far as to back Greene’s primary opponent.

A spokesman for Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the minority leader, told Axios that Greene’s newly surfaced Facebook posts were “deeply disturbing” and that he planned to “have a conversation” with Greene about them.

New York Times

Alaska assembly member defends ‘3REICH’ license plate

After photos emerged on social media of a truck in Alaska bearing the vanity license plate “3REICH,” many lawmakers were quick to condemn the phrase, a reference to Nazi Germany.

But not Jamie Allard. The Anchorage Assembly member, who also sits on a state commission that investigates discrimination complaints, insisted that the personalized message on the plates was a benign translation from German.

“If you speak the language fluently, you would know that [is] the English definition of the word,” she wrote on her official Facebook page, which is no longer online. “The progressives have put a spin on it and created their own definition.”

Allard has now faced the consequences after doubling down on her post. On Tuesday, Alaska Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy removed her from the state’s human rights commission, a spokesperson confirmed to The Washington Post.

“The comments made by Ms. Allard regarding the license plate controversy have become a distraction for the Human Rights Commission and its mission to ensure equality and fair treatment of all Alaskans,” the statement said.

Allard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Post late on Tuesday. But in an e-mailed statement to Alaska Public Media, she said she would depart from the seven-person board so it can “focus on its work” of enforcing the state’s human rights law.

“I unequivocally condemn racism in every form, and support the mission of the commission 100 percent,” Allard wrote. “In light of recent attacks against me, I feel it is best to step aside.”

Washington Post