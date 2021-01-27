Brown University receives $25m gift to support brain research

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has received a $25 million gift that will be used to invest in its cutting edge brain science research, the Ivy League school said in a statement.

The anonymous donation will support computational brain science and help the university attract and retain top scholars.

It will also endow an innovation awards program at Brown's Robert J. and Nancy D. Carney Institute for Brain Science to provide seed funding for new research in computation and other areas of brain science.