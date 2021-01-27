Mass. coronavirus death tally passes 14,000

The number of confirmed cases rose by 3,022, while the seven-day average was 3,793. The new cases brought the pandemic total to 484,639, the DPH said.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 83 to 14,013, the department said in its daily coronavirus statistics report.

Case counts skyrocketed in the fall, while death counts increased less dramatically. In the past couple of weeks, the surge appears to have lost its steam. Experts are concerned, however, that new coronavirus variants may fuel another increase in cases and deaths, and they’re urging people to get vaccinated before that happens. So far, three cases of a variant that first emerged in Britain have been detected in Massachusetts.

Even as the surge subsides, dozens of people are still dying every day from the virus. A University of Massachusetts model predicted Tuesday that by Feb. 20 the state could see between 15,530 and 16,397 confirmed and probable deaths.

The DPH said 80,909 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,930 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The department reported that 96,203 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.19 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,742 people, bringing that total to 461,885.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 4.67 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The department said the rate would be 6.4 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

