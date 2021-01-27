One closely watched indicator of coronavirus trends has been falling, but is it about to turn upward again?

The amount of coronavirus detected in the wastewater at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Deer Island treatment plant has been falling, but as of the most recent tests it ticked up slightly.

The new results come as the state is climbing down off its second surge, but there are concerns that new coronavirus variants arriving from overseas could push cases back up. Officials say that underscores the need to get the state’s residents vaccinated.

The pilot program looks for SARS-CoV-2 RNA copies per milliliter of wastewater. Officials are hoping the tests can serve as an early warning system for virus surges. Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics, which conducts the testing, says it has found that the amount of virus in the wastewater is correlated with newly diagnosed coronavirus cases 4 to 10 days later.