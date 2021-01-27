White House expects enough vaccine to inoculate 300 million by summer’s end

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Biden acknowledged the role of the Trump administration and public health experts in getting the coronavirus vaccine program up and running, but noted he was surprised upon taking office to discover the initiative was in “worse shape” than he had expected.

President Biden announced the surge in deliveries Tuesday, along with the news the government is purchasing an additional 100 million doses each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. With existing purchases, “This is enough vaccine to vaccinate 300 million Americans by end of summer, early fall,” Biden said, calling the push a “wartime effort.’'

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of summer, as it surges deliveries to states for the next three weeks following complaints of shortages and inconsistent supplies.

The purchases from drug makers Pfizer and Moderna come as the Biden administration is trying to ramp up vaccine production and the states’ capacities to inject the drugs. Even more vaccine could be available if federal scientists approve a single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson, which is expected to seek emergency authorization in the coming weeks.

Biden also announced a roughly 16 percent boost in deliveries to states over the coming weeks, amid complaints of shortages so severe that some vaccination sites canceled tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shots.

Detailed figures on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website showed the government plans to make about 10.1 million first and second doses available next week, up from this week’s allotment of 8.6 million. The figures represent doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. It was not immediately clear how long the surge of doses could be sustained.

The increase comes amid complaints from governors and top health officials about inadequate supplies and the need for earlier and more reliable estimates of how much vaccine is on the way so they can plan accordingly.

Biden’s team pledged to provide states with firm vaccine allocations three weeks ahead of delivery during the first virus-related call with the nation’s governors Tuesday.

“Until now, we’ve had to guess how much vaccine” each week,’' Biden said. “This is unacceptable. Lives are at stake.”

Biden’s announcement came a day after he grew more bullish about exceeding his vaccine pledge to deliver 100 million injections in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that a rate of 1.5 million doses per day could soon be achieved.

The administration has also promised more openness and said it will hold news briefings three times a week, beginning Wednesday, about the outbreak, which has killed over 420,000 Americans. — AP/WASHINGTON POST

Schools lead to scant transmission of virus, CDC researchers say

WASHINGTON — Schools with in-person classes have seen scant transmission of the coronavirus, particularly when masks and distancing are employed, but some indoor athletics have led to infections and should be curtailed for safety, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers concluded in papers published Tuesday.

The CDC team reviewed data from studies in the United States and abroad and found schools differed from nursing homes and high-density work sites where rapid spread has occurred.

’'The preponderance of available evidence from the fall school semester has been reassuring,’' wrote three CDC researchers in a piece published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association. ’'There has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.’'

The review, which echoes other researchers’ conclusions, comes as many school districts continue to wrestle with whether and how to reopen schools and as President Biden makes a return to in-person learning one of his top pandemic-related priorities.

A new CDC study, also published Tuesday, looked at 17 rural K-12 schools in Wisconsin and found just seven out of 191 coronavirus cases resulted from in-school transmission. Researchers noted that students and staff in these schools wore masks almost all the time.

’'The conclusion here is with proper prevention efforts . . . we can keep transmission in schools and educational settings quite low,’' said Margaret A. Honein, lead author of the JAMA report. ’'We didn’t know that at the beginning of the year, but the data has really accumulated.’'

Specifically, the CDC recommends that schools require masks, allow for a distance of six feet between people, and keep students in cohorts to limit the number of people who must quarantine in the case of exposure. It also recommends screening tests to identify asymptomatic infected people, and increased air ventilation. — WASHINGTON POST

All foreigners flying into US must now prove they’re coronavirus-negative

NEW YORK — Travelers from any foreign country flying into the United States must now present proof of a negative test for the coronavirus. Many other countries have been requiring negative test results for months, but the United States had been less strict.

While travel globally will be affected, especially in light of the Biden administration’s decision to bar travelers (excluding American citizens) from Brazil, Britain, Ireland, South Africa, and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders, the biggest impact of the testing rule will be for destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico, which have continued to attract American leisure travelers who cannot go to other parts of the world.

“We keep getting curveballs thrown at us in our whole industry,” said Jason Kycek, senior vice president at Casa de Campo, a golf-and-beach resort in the Dominican Republic that is expanding its onsite testing facilities. “The finish line keeps moving, but we are staying on top of things and making sure our guests have what they need and can travel safely.”

Mexico and countries in the Caribbean have remained popular destinations for American travelers, even as other destinations closed their borders, in part because of their proximity to the United States, making them relatively easy and affordable to reach. In the fall, several US airlines added flights to the Caribbean and Mexico as routes elsewhere were being cut. In November, nearly 500,000 Americans flew to Mexico alone, according to official figures.

Under the new requirement, travelers will need to be tested no more than three days before their scheduled flight, showing a negative result to the airline before boarding. Those who have already had the virus will need to show documentation of recovery in the form of a recent positive viral test and a letter from a health care provider or a public health official stating they are cleared to travel.

The United States will accept results from rapid antigen tests, while other countries have been asking for what are known as polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR tests. Antigen tests have been found to be less reliable than PCR tests.

For an industry already decimated by the pandemic, the new testing requirement may cut into any business rebound. Last week, United Airlines told reporters on its fourth-quarter earnings call that Mexican destinations were among the most affected by the new testing requirement. — NEW YORK TIMES