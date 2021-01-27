Even a voting rights organization can see need for fewer elections in Boston mayoral race

We fully agree with your take in the Jan. 15 editorial, “One red hot mayoral race is enough.”

It’s not often that MassVOTE — a voting rights organization — calls for fewer elections, but in one specific case, we must. If Mayor Walsh resigns his post before March 5 to join the Biden administration, then the city is required to hold a set of special elections to fill his seat, on top of this fall’s regularly scheduled elections.

If no action is taken to address this, Boston residents would probably have to vote four times in a matter of months: twice in preliminary elections and twice in generals.