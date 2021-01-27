That pretty pink house on Martha’s Vineyard has hit the market

The association oversees this collection of so-called gingerbread cottages, built in the late 1800s and named for their cute, fairy tale-ornate trimmings.

“Some people call it the Postcard Cottage, too,” said listing agent Lisa Lucier of Anchor Realty of Martha’s Vineyard. “It’s one of the most well-known cottages in the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association.”

One of the most striking homes on Martha’s Vineyard is for sale. Still, it’s not a spectacular mansion or estate. Rather, this property at 25 Butler Avenue in Oak Bluffs is small but renowned for its brilliant color, a wild shade of fuchsia, and is appropriately known as The Pink House.

Located in Wesleyan Grove, officially the Wesleyan Grove National Historic District, this central Oak Bluffs neighborhood was originally a Methodist summer campground. Eventually, the organization replaced tents with these small, ornate cottages.

Oak Bluffs, along with Edgartown and Vineyard Haven, is one of Martha’s Vineyard’s main centers of commerce and entertainment and houses one of the two ferry terminals connecting the island to mainland Massachusetts.

With the public beach and Oak Bluffs’s shops and restaurants within easy walking distance, the cottages remain very popular with summer residents, and some owners rent theirs through the association.

Set in a grove surrounding an open-air tabernacle, the cottages remain privately owned, with the campground overseen by the association, which along with maintenance of the area (homeowner association fees range from $12,000-$14,000, said Lucier) also imposes rules. Though residents do not have to subscribe to a particular religion, a spiritual element among them is common. Dogs are not allowed.

“There is a good-neighbor policy because the homes are so close together,” said Lucier. “They want to promote warm neighborly interaction among residents.”

That ideal extends inside the small homes, too. The Pink House, which is on the market for $635,000, has two-bedrooms and one bath and officially sleeps six. But the two loft-like bedrooms have little separation between them: “It’s not really private, there’s a curtain that separates it,” said Lucier.

But then it’s called a campground for a reason.

The Pink House’s current owners undertook an extensive restoration from 2016-2017, including refinishing the pine floors, updating the kitchen, and refreshing the exterior painting. The cottage is not winterized, though.

“About 10 percent live year-round,” Lucier said. “About 80 percent of the cottages are not winterized.”

The restoration honored original details such as the arched Gothic double doors, and though this cottage does not have a parking spot, because the owners opted to create a backyard patio, leased parking is available within the campground’s designated lots at $125 per year.

“It all has to be done to keep the cottage historically correct,” Lucier noted of the renovation. “The current owners have done it up nicely; the buyer won’t have to do much to it. Some that come on the market need a lot of work. They were built in the 1800s, so that’s understandable.”

