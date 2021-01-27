What $3 million-plus buys you beyond the city

Luxury properties in New Hampshire are also in high demand by those seeking respite from metropolitan areas. Pam Perkins , a broker/owner of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, said more prospective buyers have been inquiring about which airports can accommodate private jets, and many clients are seeking large tracts of land on which to create multigenerational compounds.

That’s what agent Leslie Glenn Chesloff of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Great Barrington said about the Berkshires market. In the first two weeks of the year, the company’s Berkshire offices had $40 million in sales pending for the first quarter compared with $10 million for the entire first quarter of 2019. The top ask? A lakefront location or a pool.

Advertisement

Both brokers say these high-priced properties are being snapped up as second residences. According to Redfin, the demand for second homes increased 100 percent year over year in October, and this well surpassed the 50 percent increase in demand for primary residences.

The company points to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region as an example of a popular resort destination replete with luxury homes. Indeed, Perkins confirmed that 29 homes in the state sold for $3 million to $4 million last year in New Hampshire, more than twice as many in 2019.

Perkins suspects some buyers may permanently relocate, or at least prolong their stays. “Because they can work effectively from home, people don’t think they’ll have to go back to the office as often,” she said. “Instead of spending time in traffic, they’ll spend time on the ski slopes, in the woods, and on the lake.”

Jeff Alexander, a vice president and agent with Compass in Hingham, noted that more distant South Shore coastal towns have increased in popularity, a shift he attributes to people working remotely. While 12 to 18 months ago the quaint seaside town of Duxbury was perceived as too far out, there’s since been tremendous interest, Alexander said. “Proximity to the city and what you get for your money have flipped. Proximity is secondary now.”

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz blogs about design at StyleCarrot.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes. Subscribe to our free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.