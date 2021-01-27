BBWAA urges Baseball Hall of Fame to keep Curt Schilling on the 2022 ballot

Jane Forbes Clark, who chairs the Hall of Fame’s board of directors, said the group would consider the request at its next meeting. The board typically meets in July.

In a 1,200-word missive posted to Facebook after the election results were revealed, Schilling wrote that he wanted to only be considered by the Veterans Committee as he did not consider the writers having valid opinions.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Wednesday urged the Hall of Fame to reject Curt Schilling’s request to be taken off the 2022 ballot.

The Hall denied the same request from former MLB Players Association director Marvin Miller in 2008 when he asked not to be considered by the Veterans Committee.

Advertisement

A statement released by BBWAA secretary-treasurer Jack O’Connell said:

“It is the position of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America that Mr. Schilling’s request to remove himself from the ballot is a violation of the rules set forth by the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors, who have commissioned the BBWAA to conduct the annual elections.”

O’Connell wrote that Schilling was put on the ballot by the BBWAA’s screening committee when he was first eligible for election in 2013 and has since received the required five percent of the vote to remain on the ballot.

“Mr. Schilling has fulfilled both of those requirements and should remain on the ballot for consideration by the voting body for what would be his final year on the BBWAA ballot in 2022,” the statement said.

“The Hall of Fame assigned the BBWAA to be the electorate in 1936. This association has abided by the rules for 85 years and shall continue to do so. The BBWAA urges the board to reject Mr. Schilling’s request.”

Schilling received 71.1 percent of the vote in the latest election, short of the 75 percent needed for induction. No other candidate had more than 61.8 percent.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.