Bishop Feehan hockey player suffers ‘significant injury’ in headfirst crash into boards

“It is a significant injury,” said Bishop Feehan president Tim Sullivan Wednesday afternoon. “We are all praying for A.J., his family, and his doctors.”

Bishop Feehan varsity hockey player A.J. Quetta was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield Tuesday night after crashing headfirst into the corner boards in a game against Pope Francis at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

According to a game video, with 6:09 remaining in the first half, and Pope Francis leading, 3-0, Quetta skates into the left corner of the offensive zone.

As he lines up a shoulder-to-shoulder check, the Pope Francis player shifts to the left, avoiding contact, and Quetta hits the boards, with his head appearing to absorb the impact.

Pope Francis coach Brian Foley said he did not see the play in question.

“Somebody said he went to make a hit and missed, and kind of toe-picked and went into the boards,” said Foley.

Quetta, a senior forward from North Providence, R.I., was taken off the ice on a stretcher. Both teams left the ice for intermission, and the game later resumed with six minutes tacked onto the second half.

“It was very somber after that,” said Foley. “It was tough to really get going again.

“In the moment, you’re just hoping he’s going to be OK, but you don’t know. You’re just wishing it.”

At the conclusion of Pope Francis’s 9-1 win, players from both sides gathered in a circle at center ice, kneeling in prayer.

“That’s one of the good moments in sports,” said Foley. “Without any real adult supervision, the kids took it upon themselves to do that, which I thought showed a lot of leadership for the kids on both teams to do that.”

After the postgame circle at center ice, the Bishop Feehan players and coaches made the long trek home to Attleboro in a snowstorm, their thoughts on their teammate.

“It was a terrible night,” said Sullivan.

Bishop Feehan’s game scheduled for Wednesday night against Archbishop Williams was postponed.

