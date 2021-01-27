Boston University announces pause for all winter sports through at least end of January

Boston University announced Wednesday it is pausing all athletic activities for the remainder of January.

The men’s and women’s basketball and hockey teams are in season and will be postponing this weekend’s games. Both the men’s and women’s hockey teams were scheduled to face Boston College in a home-and-home series, while both basketball teams were set to play Holy Cross.

“By and large, our student-athletes and staff have done a remarkable job in helping to stop the spread of this virus within their teams and our department,” said director of athletics Drew Marrochello. “However, at this time, we feel that pausing all activities is a prudent decision that will better our chances of safely returning all of our teams to practice and competition in the coming weeks.”