Brad Marchand’s ability to pick his spots can really pick up the Bruins

So many times, Bruins forward Chris Wagner has seen Marchand wait for the right moment to take advantage. His skill set checks off the boxes that make up a shorthanded threat.

Brad Marchand has a sixth sense for knowing exactly the right time to leak out. It’s what makes him the NHL’s ultimate opportunist in shorthanded situations.

Marchand will wait for the cue. That cue is almost always Patrice Bergeron. When Bergeron has the puck in the defensive zone, it’s the green light for Marchand to take off.

“I think if Marshy knows Bergy has it, he kind of takes off a little bit, anticipates the play really well, and then is able to finish when he gets the chances,” said Wagner.

These days, it doesn’t even have to be Bergeron. In the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win Tuesday over the Penguins, when Jared McCann couldn’t handle a puck cleanly, Charlie McAvoy recovered it and immediately shot it up ice.

Marchand was already waiting by the blue line. He turned up ice, lost Penguins defenseman Kris Letang with the slightest fake, then sent a shot whizzing past the glove of goalie Tristan Jarry for the 28th shorthanded goal of his career.

No one in Bruins history has more shorthanded goals than Marchand. He’s also the NHL leader among active players.

“Clearly we’ve seen the progression,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Came up as a guy that made it with hard work — fourth-line guy, energy, killed some penalties — and has blossomed into an offensive player.”

Over 12 years in Boston, Marchand consistently added to the ways he can impact a game. He’s as strong on the power play as he is at puck recovery. He wouldn’t be on it without being sound at the other end, Cassidy said.

“That’s why he got on the power play in the first place, to be honest with you,” he said. “I liked him as a puck-recovery guy. Could play the net front, was willing to go there, lots of courage, and he’s grown his game from there.”

Marchand leads the Bruins with 9 points (four goals, five assists), but what Cassidy and Wagner have both noticed is that he’s beginning to recognize when the risk-taking he’s been prone to over his career can be worthwhile and when it might be costly.

Wagner has seen a maturation.

“Now he’s really cleaned up his game and become one of the best players in the league,” Wagner said. “It’s nice to watch him every day in practice, and the stuff he tries and how hard he competes.

“I think that’s the most important part with him is he competes every shift. He tries to win every single battle, plays great D-zone too, so it’s nice to see him develop his game as he’s gotten older.”

There will be times when Marchand’s aggressiveness backfires — for instance, when he skated into three defenders Tuesday night, had nowhere to go, and coughed up the puck, setting up a sequence that led to the Penguins’ tying goal. But that comes with being a scorer.

“He’s always a threat to score,” Cassidy said. “I think teams know that he’s always going to attack. Sometimes it’s a detriment.

“That’s part of it with a special player. But that’s his mind-set every night. We love it.

“He just comes back and wants to get better the next day. He said it himself — and I think that’s one of the biggest growths recently is his maturity as a person, too — is if you want to be an elite player in this league, it’s every day, it’s every game, get yourself ready to play, fight through it, and I think Brad’s done a great job at that.”

A breather for Rask

Cassidy already had planned on letting Tuukka Rask rest Thursday, and the day off comes at a convenient time, as Rask went down in the third period Tuesday just before giving up a goal to Jason Zucker. He briefly stayed on the ice, noticeably in pain, but told Cassidy he was fine and stayed in to pick up his 294th regular-season win. “Obviously after the first goal, he was in a little discomfort,” said the coach. “Was able to finish the game, so not feeling 100 percent today, we kept [him] off the ice. With Rask off Thursday, Jaroslav Halak will get his third start of the season in the rematch with the Penguins. Cassidy expects Rask to be back in net for Saturday’s matchup with the Capitals ... Jake DeBrusk will not play Thursday after sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period Tuesday. Cassidy said he’ll be listed as day-to-day.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.