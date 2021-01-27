Bruins win despite two-goal squander, Craig Smith potting OT winner vs. Pittsburgh

Kasperi Kapanen forced the overtime with only 3:16 remaining in regulation, connecting off a rush that began deep in the Pittsburgh end. The Pens disrupted a Boston entry, Brad Marchand — who had two points — in control of the puck on the right wing, and eventually it was Evgeni Malkin who fed a breaking Kaspanen on the right wing.

Smith, the club’s main free-agent pickup in the off-season, finished five hole off a 2-on-0 break-in with David Krejci, begun by a turnover along the right wall in the neutral zone.

The Bruins were harder on themselves than anything the Penguins tossed their way Tuesday night, but Craig Smith’s goal with 10.9 seconds remaining in overtime made up for all their mistakes, leading the Bruins to a 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh at the Garden.

The hard charger drove around Charlie McAvoy on the right side, rushed in alone on the Boston net, and finished off on Rask’s front porch.

Despite a constant parade of Bruins to the penalty box, resulting in six Pittsburgh power-play opportunities, the Bruins built a 2-0 lead in the second period and held on for their third straight win. The Pens, yet to win on the road this season, are back at the Garden on Thursday night for the rematch.

Tuukka Rask went the distance, but the veteran tender was injured midway through the third period just moments before Jason Zucker made it 2-1 at 9:47. Rask was slow to get up, and only fanned a glove helplessly at Zucker’s shot, after making a previous stop at the tail end of yet another Pens power play.

During a break, Rask went to the Boston bench and chatted with backup Jaro Halak, then returned to his crease and finished out his 294th regular-season victory.

Marchand, who helped pace Saturday’s win over the Flyers with a three-point night, opened the scoring at 7:41 with his 28th career shorthanded goal, easily most among active players. The scoring play began in Boston’s end, with McAvoy transitioning the break with a sharp pass through the neutral zone to a breaking Marchand.

With only Kris Letang to beat, Marchand made a clever dipsy-doodle move to slip by Letang in the right faceoff circle and finished with a short-range wrister on Pens tender Tristan Jarry.

The Bruins lost the services of top-line right winger Jake DeBrusk in the first period. DeBrusk skated five shifts for 3:30, but was not on the Boston bench to start the second period. The club soon announced he was finished for the night because of a lower body injury. He took a solid smack along the boards by Brandon Tanev, likely the blow that finished him for the night.

Nick Ritchie, the ex-Duck, bumped the Boston lead to 2-0 with 7:58 gone in the second. He cashed in on an easy forehand putt at the left post, on a relay across from Marchand low in the right faceoff circle. The goal came with the Bruins skating a 5-on-3 power-play advantage.

It was Ritchie’s third goal of the new season, all of them scored on the man advantage. Marchand improved to 4-5—9 in the first six games.

Matt Grzelcyk was a last-minute scratch for the Bruins. Dinged up in two games last week, Grzelcyk had to sit out Saturday’s win over the Flyers. He skated in the morning warmup in Brighton and looked fit for duty, but coach Bruce Cassidy wanted to get a look at him in the pre-game skate. Not convinced Grzelcyk was 100 percent, Cassidy brought Connor Clifton back into the lineup, pairing the former Quinnipiac defenseman with Brandon Carlo.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.