EMass boys’ hockey: Newburyport’s Jon Groth headlines Players of the Week

Jon Groth, Newburyport — The junior alternate captain had a hand in all of the Clippers’ scoring in back-to-back wins, notching a hat trick and assist in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Pentucket and assisting on Friday’s lone goal to beat Lynnfield, 1-0. Groth also had two assists last Wednesday in a 6-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham.

Sean Ennis, Norwell — The Clippers senior goalie allowed only one goal in a pair of South Shore League victories, 3-1 over Norwell and 4-0 over Cohasset.

Colby Jewell, Gloucester — Jewell’s hat trick and assist sparked Saturday’s 8-3 victory over Beverly in the Northeastern Conference, and the freshman forward also had a goal in last Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Winthrop.

Max McDonald, Falmouth — A senior forward and captain, he had a goal and three assists to lead the Clippers to a 6-1 nonleague victory Saturday over Dartmouth, then had the lone goal shorthanded in Monday’s 1-1 tie with Sandwich.

Jake Mastrangelo, Marshfield — The senior left wing had a hat trick and two assists in Monday’s 7-2 victory over Whitman-Hanson, after also posting an assist in Saturday’s 5-0 victory over the Panthers.

Danny O’Brien, Medway — O’Brien, a sophomore forward, scored a pair of goals in each as the Mustangs swept a pair of games from Norton to stay unbeaten in the Tri-Valley League.

