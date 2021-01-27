EMass girls’ hockey: Natick’s Claire Maxwell headlines Players of the Week

Gabby Davern, Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech — The senior captain from Danvers who attends Essex Tech scored twice in Saturday’s 7-3 Catholic Central win over Bishop Feehan to earn her 100th career point.

Isabel Hulse, Austin Prep — The senior notched her 100th career point last Wednesday, doing so in the first period of a 6-2 Catholic Central win over Bishop Stang.

Amanda Lewandowski, Franklin — The senior forward recorded a hat trick in a 7-0 win over Boston Latin last Saturday to give the Panthers their second consecutive win and put them at .500 (3-3).

Claire Maxwell, Natick — A senior captain, Maxwell tallied four goals and two assists in two Bay State Conference wins over Wellesley (5-1 and 6-5), including a hat trick on Jan. 23.

Orla O’Driscoll, Quincy/North Quincy — The junior forward surpassed 100 career points, the fourth in program history, by scoring four goals and adding four assists as part of a 3-0 week for QNQ (4-2 and 5-3 wins over Plymouth, 10-3 over Scituate).

BRANDON CHASE