Jake DeBrusk injury could create a roster shuffle for Bruins

David Pastrnak is inching closer to his season debut, but will not be ready to jump into the lineup Thursday night if Jake DeBrusk can’t rally back from the lower-body injury he suffered early in Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins at the Garden.

Among the options, said coach Bruce Cassidy, would be to bump No. 3 center Charlie Coyle up to the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. But Cassidy made clear he is willing to juggle things even more if necessary.

“We have [Greg] McKegg and [Par] Lindholm on the taxi squad,” mused Cassidy. “Both are left shots, so they wouldn’t go into the right side. It might mean moving Anders [Bjork] back over there. If it’s Coyle, we’d move someone else into the middle.”