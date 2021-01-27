Jake DeBrusk injury could create a roster shuffle for Bruins

David Pastrnak is inching closer to his season debut, but will not be ready to jump into the lineup Thursday night if Jake DeBrusk can’t rally back from the lower-body injury he suffered early in Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins at the Garden.
Among the options, said coach Bruce Cassidy, would be to bump No. 3 center Charlie Coyle up to the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. But Cassidy made clear he is willing to juggle things even more if necessary.
“We have [Greg] McKegg and [Par] Lindholm on the taxi squad,” mused Cassidy. “Both are left shots, so they wouldn’t go into the right side. It might mean moving Anders [Bjork] back over there. If it’s Coyle, we’d move someone else into the middle.”
Cassidy noted the possibility, if necessary, to make another roster move, possibly calling up Karson Kuhlman or Zach Senyshyn from the Providence WannaBs.
“We’ll see how Pasta’s progressing — all reports are that he’s coming along well. I don’t think Thursday would be an option for him. But if he’s close, OK, do we go with the guys who’ve been skating with us, make do for a game, or do you call a guy up. That’s a discussion we’ll need to have in the morning, depending how Jake’s feeling.”
Cassidy has not ruled out the chance that Pastrnak, recovering from his hip surgery, will be ready in time for Saturday’s game in Washington, which would be some two weeks earlier than initially projected in September.
