J.T. Realmuto lands five-year, $115.5 million deal with Phillies

Catcher J.T. Realmuto is staying with the Philadelphia Phillies after agreeing to a five-year, $115.5 million contract, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Realmuto’s deal was pending a successful physical. A two-time All-Star, Realmuto will get $20 million next season, of which $10 million is deferred, with $5 million each payable in 2026 and 2027. He gets $23,875,000 in each of the final four years. Realmuto’s average annual salary of $23.1 million will become the highest for a catcher, topping the $23 million Joe Mauer averaged in an eight-year, $184 million deal with the Twins from 2011-18. Realmuto, who was acquired from Miami in February 2019, hit .266 with 11 homers, 32 RBIs, and a career-best OPS of .840 last season … Lefthander Brad Hand finalized a one-year, $10.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals. The three-time All-Star led the majors in 2020 with 16 saves and compiled a 2.05 ERA, .169 opponents’ batting average, 29 strikeouts, and four walks in 22 innings for the Indians. He didn’t allow a homer … Shortstop Marcus Semien agreed to a one-year, $18 million contract with the Blue Jays, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Semien hit .223 with seven homers and 23 RBIs last season with Oakland … Second baseman César Hernández will stay with the Indians on a one-year contract with a club option for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Hernández hit .283 and led the AL with 20 doubles in last season. He committed just four errors and won his first Gold Glove.

Stella Clark poured in a career-high 28 points, 25 in the second half, to help lead the Northeastern women’s basketball team to a 77-69 win over James Madison at Harrisonburg, Va. Kendall Currence added 18 points, including 16 in the second quarter to help the Huskies (3-6, 2-4 Colonial) take a 31-29 halftime lead. Mossi Staples chipped in 12 points for Northeastern. Peyton McDaniel led the Dukes (7-5, 3-2) with 20 points while Kiki Jefferson had 14 … Dana Evans scored 20 points, including Louisville’s final 12 capped by two free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining, helping the top-ranked Cardinals (15-0, 8-0 ACC) escape with a 79-76 win over visiting Miami (7-6, 4-6). Elizabeth Dixon scored a season-high 21 points off the bench for Louisville … In women’s hockey, Alina Mueller and Miceala Sindoris scored, Aerin Frankel made 14 saves, and fourth-ranked Northeastern (9-1-1 Hockey East) skated to a 2-0 shutout of UConn (5-7-1) at Matthews Arena … Nebraska confirmed backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey, brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian, has entered the transfer portal after starting two games and playing in five others as a redshirt freshman last season … Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman signed a three-year contract extension through June 2024.

NBA

Rockets’ LeVert has kidney surgery

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery Monday to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney. Team officials said the 26-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, adding that no additional treatment is needed. Doctors found the small mass during a routine physical after LeVert was part of the blockbuster deal two weeks ago that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn. The Pacers said LeVert was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma … Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. is expected to miss at least another month because of a bruised right quadriceps after an MRI confirmed the original diagnosis. Carter sat out the past three games following a collision in practice … Harthorne Wingo, a fan favorite and reserve forward on the Knicks’ 1973 NBA championship team, has died. He was 73. He died Jan. 20 in a New York City hospital, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told The Associated Press. The cause was not immediately available. The 6-foot-6-inch Wingo spent four seasons with the Knicks from 1972-76, averaging 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

NHL

Staal, Hurricanes set to hit return to ice

According to reports, forward Jordan Staal, who said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 15, is expected to play Thursday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Lightning after having four games postponed due to a virus outbreak. Forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Jesper Fast, and Warren Foegele, plus defenseman Jaccob Slavin remain in COVID-19 protocol and won’t play … Rangers forward Filip Chytil will miss 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in a collision with Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues in a loss on Sunday … Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out “weeks” with a leg injury suffered when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goalmouth scrum in Sunday’s win at Calgary.

MISCELLANY

Worley rallies to win women’s giant slalom

French skier Tessa Worley capitalized on second-run errors from the early leaders to win a World Cup giant slalom at San Viglio di Marebbe, Italy, moving up from fifth to finish 0.27 seconds ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.73 ahead of Marta Bassino. Mikaela Shiffrin dropped from second to fourth, a distant 1.08 behind Worley, while Michelle Gisin came in sixth after holding a big lead after the first run. Federica Brignone fell from third to eighth … Marco Schwarz improved from sixth after the opening run to win a men’s World Cup night slalom at Schladming, Austria, by 0.68 seconds over Clément Noël. Another French skier, Alexis Pinturault, was 0.82 behind in third … The PGA Tour selected Davis Love III to captain the United States team for the Presidents Cup in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Love was the US captain when Europe rallied from a 10-6 deficit in the 2012 Ryder Cup, and he was Ryder Cup captain for a rare US win four years later … Manchester City moved to the top of the English Premier League standings for the first time this season after thrashing host West Bromwich Albion, 5-0. Ilkay Gündogan led the way with two goals as City climbed a point above Manchester United — which can reclaim first place by beating Sheffield United on Wednesday … The US Olympic swimming trials will be split into two meets, a striking change designed to provide safer conditions on the pool deck in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. USA Swimming announced that a Wave I meet of lower-ranked swimmers qualifying for the trials will be held on June 4-7. The top finishers will advance to the main Wave II meet on June 13-20 to determine who represents the US at the Tokyo Games. Both meets will take place in Omaha.

