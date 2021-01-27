Lions hire Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator, fortify front office

Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. He was 0-1 as interim coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 when he also served as offensive coordinator for 14 games. Lynn played running back for Denver and San Francisco from 1993 to 1999.

Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell’s staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.

The Detroit Lions hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn , who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month.

The Lions also announced they hired assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey, a former general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. The latest additions to the front office are designed to build a veteran-laden support staff to work with first-time general manager Brad Holmes.

Agnew, a former defensive lineman with the Patriots, was director of pro scouting the past four years with the Rams, working with Holmes as he led their college scouting department during his 18-year career with the franchise. Agnew worked for the Rams for 14 seasons after his playing career. He was drafted No. 10 overall in 1990 by New England and played defensive line for 11 seasons with the Patriots, Giants, and St. Louis Rams.

Dorsey was the Chiefs’ general manager from 2013 to 2016 and was Cleveland’s general manager for the following three seasons. He was a front office consultant last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ex-Seahawk Wheeler out of job after arrest

The Seattle Seahawks said that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Wash., and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond. The King County Prosecutor’s Office was expected to make a charging decision in Wheeler’s case Wednesday.

Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team expired at the end of the season.

Witten to retire as Cowboy

Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time. He announced he will sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys when his contract with the Raiders expires in March and will retire as a Cowboy.

The longtime Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Raiders in 2020 told ESPN that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.”

The 38-year-old Witten retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Witten said he started having second thoughts early in his TV tenure, and he returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019.

When coach Jason Garrett was let go after the Cowboys missed the playoffs amid high expectations a year ago, there wasn’t a place on the roster for Witten. The 11-time Pro Bowler joined several former Dallas teammates with the Raiders and had career lows with 13 catches for 69 yards. But Witten did score twice, giving him 74 career touchdowns.

Witten ended his career fourth on the NFL career list with 1,228 catches. He’s second among tight ends to Tony Gonzalez, who is also the only other tight end with more yards (15,127 to 13,046).