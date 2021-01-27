Mansfield boys’ basketball puts the sting on rival Franklin with big second-half comeback

“This is one of those games people are motivated for as soon as last season is over,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan. “These guys are just excited to play. Yes, there’s 700 fewer people in the building, but when it comes to playing Franklin, these kids are just focused on, ‘What do I need to do to get on the floor and help my team win.’ That’s what this game has become.”

The Hornets responded to a shooting barrage from the Panthers with a 23-3 run in the second half to pull away for a 60-50 victory and maintain their unblemished record.

Down 15 points to archrival Franklin in Tuesday’s Hockomock League tilt, the Mansfield boys’ basketball team manufactured energy in its otherwise quiet gym.

Franklin (4-3) started 8 for 14 from 3-point range to build a 32-24 halftime lead. Jake O’Brien (14 points, 3 assists) and Henry Digorgio (10 points) started the “Three Party” and Declan Walmsley added a pair of triples to cap an 18-5 run that made it 42-27 midway through the third quarter.

But the Hornets (6-0) chipped away with hard-nosed plays on both ends of the floor by new starters Matt Hyland (14 points, 6 rebounds) and Jack Colby (12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals). After a quiet first half, Matt Boen poured in 18 of his game-high 23 points over the final 12 minutes to carry the Hornets offense.

“I thought [Boen] was too patient,” Vaughan said. “I said to him at half, ‘You’ve got to do something. You’re getting a lot of attention. You can’t just accept the fact that a kid is covering you,’ and he did a really good job of finding opportunities and hitting a couple of big baskets.”

Mansfield's Matt Hyland (12) looks to get past the defense of Franklin's Ben Harvey during Tuesday's game. Hyland sparked the Hornets' 22-3 run that turned around the game. Gretchen Ertl/The Boston Globe

Hyland set up Boen for a key triple to tie the game, 47-47, and Colby tracked down one of his three offensive rebounds before scoring through contact to put a stamp on Mansfield’s 23-3 run.

“It all starts with the coaches,” Colby said about the comeback. “Then the players on the bench started bringing the energy just like the Nest [student section] would. We were able to feed off that.”

“Since we were younger we would go watch Mansfield-Franklin on Friday nights. It was the big thing to do. So getting this win means so much. It’s like a Thanksgiving rivalry game, but for basketball.”

Mansfield's Chris Hill goes up for a shot during the first half of Tuesday night's comeback win over Franklin. Gretchen Ertl/The Boston Globe

Acton-Boxborough 54, Wayland 24 — Shea Doherty (13 points) and Bobby Sweet (11 points) paced Acton-Boxborough (4-0) to a Dual County home win.

Apponequet 64, Seekonk 50 — Junior Patrick White came close to a triple-double with his 29-point, 15-rebound, 7-assist effort as the Lakers improved to 4-2 in South Coast Conference action.

Bridgewater-Raynham 54, Durfee 50 — Quinton Champagne and Danny Doherty scored 15 points apiece as the visiting Trojans (5-2, 4-1) seized the top spot in the Southeast Conference .

Dighton-Rehoboth 58, Case 22 — Junior Ryan Ouellette scored 17 points to power the visiting Falcons (6-1) to a South Coast win.

Dover-Sherborn 65, Bellingham 33 — Behind 16 points from senior Timmy Dillon, the Raiders (4-2) surged past the Blackhawks for a Tri-Valley victory.

Gloucester 56, Winthrop 45 — Behind 21 points and 12 rebounds from Gavyn Hillier, the host Fishermen (3-3) posted the Northeastern Conference win.

Hamilton-Wenham 69, Amesbury 46 — A trio of double-doubles from Ryan Hutchinson (22 points, 12 rebounds), Ryan Monahan (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Markus Nordin (13 points, 12 rebounds) propelled the host Generals (4-1) to victory in the Cape Ann League.

Marshfield 63, Plymouth North 53 — Jack Mitchelson poured in 24 points to power the visiting Rams (3-2) to the Patriot League victory. Julian Llopiz had 19 for North.

Peabody 64, Danvers 51 — Sophomores Shea Lynch (19 points, 8 rebounds) and Dan Barrett (11 points) powered the visiting Tanners (3-1) to the Northeastern Conference victory.

Somerset Berkley 87, Wareham 52 — A monster night from Joe Nugent (34 points, 19 rebounds) powered the host Raiders (4-4) to coast by the Vikings (4-3) in the South Coast Conference. Cam Cunningham also delivered a double-double with 10 points and 16 boards while Ethan Dias came close with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Weston 64, Cambridge 56 — Sawyer Mayhugh recorded 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks to lift the visiting Wildcats (4-3) past the Falcons in the Dual County League matchup.

Girls’ basketball

Amesbury 39, Ipswich 23 — Avery Hallinan scored 18 points and Olivia DeLong added 10 points to lead the Indians (2-1) to a Cape Ann win over the Tigers.

Bridgewater-Raynham 81, Durfee 42 — Senior Kenzie Matulonis (17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists) and junior Fiona Kelly (17 points, 12 rebounds) led the Trojans (7-0) to the Southeast Conference home win.

Dracut 60, Haverhill 51 — Junior forward Cam Watkins was the catalyst, scoring 15 second-half points as the Middies (2-1) overcame a 10-point third-quarter deficit for the Merrimack Conference victory. Sophomores Brodie Gannon and Ashlee Talbot contributed 11 points each for Dracut.

Fairhaven 42, Greater New Bedford 26 — Maya Medeiros had 16 points for the visiting Blue Devils (3-4) in the South Coast win.

Falmouth Academy 45, Rising Tide Charter 11 — Anna Hoehlein (14 points) paced the visiting Mariners (1-2) in a dominant Cape & Islands win.

Foxborough 57, North Attleborough 46 — Senior guard Katelyn Mollica paced the host Warriors (5-2) with 17 points in the Hockomock League matchup.

Franklin 62, Mansfield 43 — Juniors Olivia Quinn (16 points) and Brigid Earley (12 points) were the catalysts in the Hockomock win for the host Panthers (7-0).

Greater Lowell 37, Lowell Catholic 34 — Aliza Som tallied 13 points and five steals for the Gryphons (3-0) in the Commonwealth Athletic Confernce victory.

Hanover 51, Plymouth South 37 — Emily Flynn scored 19 points to lead the host Hawks (7-1) past the Panthers (0-8) in the Patriot League.

Hopkinton 57, Holliston 37 — Lauren Cho (14 points), Kiki Fossbender (13) and Maggie Hedstrom (12) all reached double figures for the Hillers (3-1) in the Tri-Valley win.

Malden Catholic 62, Notre Dame (Hingham) 49 — Juniors Kylia Reynoso (17 points, 5 steals) and Andrea Turner (11 points, 6 assists) led the host Lancers (3-1) to the nonleague victory.

Nauset 76, Sandwich 30 — Senior guard Avery Burns scored 34 points and Makayla Hutchinson added 21 as the host Warriors (5-0) stayed unbeaten with the Cape & Islands victory.

Newton South 45, Lincoln-Sudbury 34 — Senior forward Amaris Mills scored 26 points to drive the visiting Lions (5-1) past the Warriors for a Dual County win.

Old Rochester 60, Bourne 17 — Maggie Brogioli (21 points, 7 steals) and Meghan Horan (11 points, 9 rebounds) paced the visiting Bulldogs (4-0) to the South Coast win.

Oliver Ames 76, Canton 32 — Senior captain Caroline Flynn (20 points, 6 rebounds) paced the visiting Tigers (5-0) to the Hockomock win, with Caroline Peper contributing 12 points and Jasmy Cooper adding 10 points and eight rebounds.

Peabody 34, Danvers 17 — Senior Amber Kiricoples (8 points, 11 rebounds) and sophomore Taylor Bettencourt (7 points, 6 assists) helped keep the host Tanners unbeaten in the Northeastern Conference at 4-0.

Plymouth North 70, Marshfield 69 — The visiting Eagles (4-0) rallied from a 32-22 halftime deficit to force overtime and then pull out the Patriot League victory.

Seekonk 53, Apponequet 32 — Behind 14 points from Ally Dantas and 12 points apiece from Lauren Paulo and Lauren Tortolani, the Lady Warriors (5-1) picked up a road win in the South Coast Conference.

Somerset Berkley 68, Wareham 21 — Lily Gentile led the visiting Raiders with 19 points, and Abigail Gajewski and Gabriella Nugent added 13 apiece as S-B improved to 4-1 in the South Coast Conference and 4-2 overall.

Triton 54, Lynnfield 20 — Molly Kimball scored 14 points to lead the visiting Vikings (3-1) to a Cape Ann victory.

Whitman-Hanson 61, Duxbury 32 — Lauren Dunn drained four 3-pointers en route to 20 points in a Patriot League win for the host Panthers (2-2).

Winthrop 66, Gloucester 21 — Senior Maura Dorr netted her 1,000th career point, cutting to the basket to finish off a feed from her twin sister, Jenna, in the Northeastern Conference for the Vikings. Dorr, who had 19 points on the night, is the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000.

Boys’ hockey

Pope Francis 9, Bishop Feehan 1 — Returning All-Scholastic Ryan Leonard scored four goals to carry the host Cardinals (5-0) to the nonleague win at the Olympia in West Springfield.

Ethan Fuller, Andrew Lin, and Steven Sousa contributed to this report.