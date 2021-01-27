No blueprint to follow for staging Olympic Games during pandemic

The Lords of the Rings may not have a blueprint but they do have a ‘playbook’ that they’ll release next week to the stakeholders as to how they hope to pull off a successful Olympics for 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries. “We are not speculating on whether the Games are taking place,” Bach said. “We are working on how the Games will take place.”

This is uncharted ground for everyone. The Olympics haven’t been canceled since 1944 and until last year never had been postponed. With the Tokyo Games less than six months away the International Olympic Committee is being pressured to make a go/no go decision while the coronavirus still is raging around the world. “There is no blueprint for this and we are learning every day,” president Thomas Bach said after the IOC executive board met remotely on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The playbook will present multiple scenarios along with countermeasures, the most optimistic of which is that the virus is largely subdued by July. What’s more realistic is that the athletes will have to self-quarantine before they leave for Tokyo, will be tested before departing and upon arriving and then frequently during their time at the Games. They’ll also have to live in a bubble and practice social distancing in the Village.

That’s the assumption in January, at least. “Nobody can predict the health situation in 206 countries during the period of the Olympic Games,” said Bach. But the IOC and the Tokyo organizers are decidedly more hopeful now that vaccines are beginning to become available and that multiple major sporting events have been held during recent months without mass outbreaks among competitors.

All of the US professional leagues completed their seasons and crowned champions, as did college football. The European soccer leagues are in action. And the Olympic winter sports are having largely normal seasons with minimal positive COVID tests and are planning on staging the usual world championships. So the IOC believes that with adequate planning and precautions it will be possible to stage a ‘safe and secure’ Games.

Advertisement

“Based on what we know now I’m quite confident that can be pulled off and that the risks will be controllable as the vaccine comes more and more onstream,” said Dick Pound, the IOC’s most senior member. “That’s going to provide a lot of peace of mind.”

The more pressing undertaking is making sure that athletes receive a fair chance to qualify during the upcoming months. Roughly 40 percent of the quota spots still are up for grabs, with 15 percent in sports like golf and tennis that are determined by global rankings. The rest, like baseball and boxing, will be earned though continental and regional tournaments and last-chance events.

If those can’t be held, the international sports federations will have to find a way to fill the Olympic fields in an equitable way, which may mean using results from world championships from as far back as 2019. Then the organizers will have to make sure that the athletes can get to Tokyo if international travel is still restricted from many parts of the planet.

The IOC already has made some decisions designed to limit exposure once the Olympians are on the scene. Since they won’t be allowed to arrive earlier than five days before their events the opening ceremonies will be limited to around 6,000 athletes. That means that track-and-fielders, wrestlers, track cyclists and other second-week competitors won’t be marching. And since athletes are expected to leave within 48 hours after their events the Village will have significantly less of the customary festive bustle.

Advertisement

But most of the essentials of the Games should remain. “The opening ceremonies will have all of the bells and whistles and performances and all the flags, the things that people look for,” said Pound. “You’ll have the same number of teams in the basketball and volleyball tournaments, the same number of track-and-field athletes.”

The question is whether or not they’ll be winning their medals behind closed doors. The winter athletes have been competing without spectators. If that’s the case in Tokyo the organizers will lose more than $800 million in ticket revenues.

While the Japanese government has permitted a limited number of fans to attend games in domestic leagues, an influx of an estimated 600,000 foreigners is daunting. But with visitors needing to make travel plans the organizers likely will have to make a decision on venue capacity in the spring. “We cannot wait forever,” Bach said.

The challenge for the IOC, the organizers, and the government will be in reckoning how late they can wait before time overtakes options. “We just have to ask for patience,” Bach said.