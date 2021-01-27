Red Sox sign pitcher Matt Carasiti to minor league deal

The Red Sox signed righthander Matt Carasiti to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training, a league source confirmed to the Globe Tuesday.

Matt Carasiti signed as a free agent with the San Francisco Giants in January of 2020.

Carasiti, 29, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was a sixth-round pick by the Colorado Rockies in 2012 out of St. John’s University and made his big league debut in 2016 with the club. He signed as a free agent with the San Francisco Giants in January of 2020.

Carasiti features a fastball-sinker-changeup mix. Both his sinker and fastball have an average velocity of 95 miles per hour.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.