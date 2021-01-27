For Rob DiLoreto, there’s ‘no place like home’ as the new football coach at Everett High

Now the 1984 Everett High grad will look to make his hometown proud as the next head football coach of the Crimson Tide.

Rob DiLoreto may live in Reading and work in Arlington, but he has always called Everett home.

As the offensive coordinator at Reading High, Rob DiLoreto (right) celebrated a touchdown with his son, Corey (center), the team's starting quarterback in a 2015 Division 2 state semifinal in Lowell.

“This is a dream come true,” said the 54-year-old DiLoreto, who coached at Arlington in 2019 and was an assistant at Everett in 2017 and 2018. He has been the dean of student at Arlington High since 2006.

“I keep saying, there’s no place like home. I love Everett. Everett is in my blood, and I just want to focus on family, community pride, and continuing the proud tradition of Everett football.”

The DiLoreto family has owned property in the Village neighborhood of Everett since the early 1900s, and DiLoreto was raised in a home that he said his parents built “with a labor of love,” and remains the residence for two of his children.

DiLoreto played three years of varsity baseball and was named team MVP in his lone football season at Everett. After graduating from Notre Dame in 1988, he took over the Everett Huskies Pop Warner program, beginning a coaching odyssey that included stops at Pope John (1994-99), Austin Prep (2006), Malden Catholic (2007), Arlington (2002-04 and 2019), and Reading (2008-16), where he coached his sons, Corey and Robert Jr.

As the offensive coordinator at Reading, he helped guide the Rockets to undefeated Division 2 championship seasons in 2009 and 2012 and Super Bowl appearances in 2010, 2015, and 2016.

“[DiLoreto] has always worn his Everett pride on his sleeve,” said Reading head coach John Fiore.

“Teamwork, perseverance, and responsibility aren’t just words to Rob, they’re values. There’s no doubt in my mind he will have much success [at Everett].”

In his first season as the quarterbacks coach at Everett, DiLoreto learned from legendary head coach John DiBiaso, who won 12 Super Bowls and recorded 252 wins over 26 years with the Tide. DiLoreto stayed on in 2018 under new coach Theluxon Pierre, and was slated to return as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator last fall when Pierre was placed on leave.

“When I had a chance to volunteer in [DiBiaso’s] final season at Everett, I learned a tremendous amount in a short period of time,” said DiLoreto. “In addition to his obvious knowledge of the game, he was always mindful and respectful of every player and staff member in his program. And with Theluxon, I really appreciated how he connected with the players.”

“Every stop along the way, I’ve learned from the communities, the coaches, and the players, and that’s helped me mold me as a coach.”

With the Greater Boston League voting to postpone the start of most winter sports to March, Everett won’t begin football activities until the spring, while the rest of the MIAA is slated to play a Fall II season from Feb. 22 to April 25.

DiLoreto said he hopes to play five games during the GBL adjusted Fall II season (April 12-May 15), but like most coaches, he’s taking things as they come during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to take every day as it’s own chapter, because there’s so much unknown with COVID and so much to adapt to on the fly,” said DiLoreto. “So in order to deal with that have to keep things very simple.”

“This is a reset button for the entire football community in the state. It’s a great time to start fresh, focus on fundamentals, and to establish simple standards for programs.”



