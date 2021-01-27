Seahawks cut ties with Chad Wheeler after arrest, domestic violence allegations

Wheeler was arrested by police in Kent, Washington, and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to make a charging decision in Wheeler's case Wednesday.

A report by the Seattle Times said that the Kent police department responded to a 911 call in which a woman said she was being “killed” and had a “physical fight” with her boyfriend. The Times reports that when police arrived at the home that screaming could be heard.

The victim, who is 5-9 and weighs 145 pounds, was reported to suffer a dislocated arm and was bleeding, according to the Times.

Wheeler, who is 6-7 and weighs 310 pounds, was initially not cooperative with police and had previously been on medication for bipolar disorder, according to the report obtained by the Times.

The police report also said that Wheeler strangled the victim, who lost consciousness. According to the Times, Wheeler commented, “Wow you’re alive?” when she regained consciousness.

Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team expired at the end of the season.



