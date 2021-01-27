Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff quarantining because of COVID-19 issues

General manager Kelly McCrimmon was behind the bench at the start of the game, along with members of the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights’ staff.

The entire coaching staff for the Vegas Golden Knights wasn’t available for Tuesday’s game against St. Louis, isolated “out of an abundance of caution,” the team said in a statement Tuesday.

Four players tested positive prior to the start of the season in November, but all four recovered without incident. This marks the first time all season a Knights’ player or coach will miss a game because of the coronavirus.

Vegas has won five of its first six games to open the season.

