Wilfrid Kaptoum excited about chance to join Revolution and MLS

Real Betis had concluded the 2018-19 La Liga season with a 2-0 victory at Real Madrid, and a few days later arrived in Washington, D.C. Kaptoum left impressed after playing for Real Betis in victories over D.C. United (5-2) and Chattanooga FC (4-3).

“That was the first time I got it in my head,” said Kaptoum, a midfielder who signed with the Revolution last month.

Wilfrid Kaptoum has been playing in Spain since he was 11 years old, and leaving the country never occurred to him — until two years ago, while on a postseason tour with Real Betis.

“The truth is the US has good facilities, good fields, hinchas [fans], they put on a good spectacle,” Kaptoum said. “I liked it there and the team wasn’t important. When New England came with an offer I didn’t think twice.”

Among those at Audi Field for Betis’ visit was Richie Williams, then coaching D.C. United’s affiliate team, Loudoun United, and soon to join Bruce Arena’s Revolution staff. Williams would provide an important in-person scouting report on Kaptoum before the pandemic limited travel.

Kaptoum, 24, said a conversation with Arena (“We talked in French and Spanish and a few words of English”) helped clinch his decision to join the Revolution.

Kaptoum is expected to perform in a supporting midfield role, much as he did at Barcelona, complementing Revolution captain Carles Gil.

“I’ve played against his brother, Nacho,” Kaptoum said of Gil. “We had a talk, and he said it’s a very good city, a good team. He said the people at the club are very professional and the league is very interesting, very technical, and a good competitive level.”

Kaptoum, born in Douala, Cameroon, spent most of his time in Barcelona with the junior teams and Barcelona B. He made his Champions League debut alongside Lionel Messi in 2015, the Blaugrana playing to a 1-1 tie with Bayer Leverkusen. Kaptoum also scored a goal in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, Barcelona going on to win the title.

“Playing in Champions League was a dream come true,” Kaptoum said in a phone interview from Spain. “And to do it playing with Messi and Barcelona, you never forget it.”

Messi, who had also moved to Barcelona as a youngster, became a role model for Kaptoum.

“He’s impressive on the field,” Kaptoum said of Messi. “And in training he’s very competitive. He always wants to win. He’s concerned with every detail. He wants to be the best.”

Before Messi, though, Kaptoum and other Cameroonians followed Barcelona because of Samuel Eto’o, a four-time African Player of the Year from Douala who starred for the Blaugrana.

Kaptoum speaks of Eto’o with reverence.

“First off, [Eto’o] is a great player, a good person, and he has a big heart,” Kaptoum said. “He’s always there to help the young kids who need help.”

In 2006, Eto’o established an academy to develop young players, and that would become Kaptoum’s launching pad. In ’07, Kaptoum and his teammates emerged on the tournament scene, winning the Lanzarote tournament in Spain, defeating Borussia Dortmund in the final. The next year, Kaptoum and a select few from the Samuel Eto’o Academy were recruited to Barcelona.

There can be an element of culture shock for young players moving to Europe, but Kaptoum adjusted to the Barcelona academy program, which educates and houses players at La Masia, and is among the best in the world.

“I was very young when I went to Spain,” Kaptoum said. “Our team played in a tournament, and then I went to La Masia and played for the youth teams of Barcelona.

“I think when you are little you don’t really consider a lot of things. You leave your country and you are excited about going to Europe. You do better and better and expectations rise, and you keep improving. If you have a lot of success you stay motivated, and they count on you, and you have to take advantage of the opportunities.”

The Barcelona youth program was loaded with talent, and Kaptoum started in the midfield as Barcelona won the 2014 European U-19 tournament. His teammates included Munir El Haddadi (now with Sevilla) and Adama Traore (Wolverhampton).

“We were a great generation, all of my teammates had a lot of quality,” Kaptoum said. “We were very competitive. But there are no guarantees for anyone that you are going to have a successful life in football. You have to work hard to earn the rewards. Football is work, from when you go to the locker room to when you go home, both physically and mentally.”

Kaptoum’s career stalled after he sustained a knee injury in 2017. He did not make his La Liga debut until 2019, starting in the Betis midfield alongside veterans Sergio Canales, Joaquin, and Andres Guardado in a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. Last season, Kaptoum performed for Almeria in La Liga 2, but was out of contract at the start of this season and has not performed in a match since June.

In MLS, he joins Cameroonian players Tah Brian Anunga (Nashville SC), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), and Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders).

“People that haven’t seen it don’t know the level and the level is good,” Kaptoum said of MLS. “We played against D.C. and the team I saw on the field was good, they played with a lot of intensity. The league is growing and the level is getting better. It’s an interesting league.”