HomeFront: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Black History Month, and an animated opera

FILM: Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci play a longtime couple in “Supernova,” a “warm, watchable drama” set in motion by a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s. Writer-director Harry McQueen “has matters of life and death on his mind,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 3-star review, “and the final act of ‘Supernova’ puts them on the table with a frankness that’s admirable without wholly succeeding as drama.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, where it’s almost February. Finally! Or, maybe, so soon? January seemed to take forever, but somehow it also flew by. Maybe you, like me, have some pop culture to catch up on, if only to clear your head of breaking news and political analysis. Here are a ton of good suggestions.

Advertisement

Set in England in 1939, “The Dig” typifies “a certain kind of British drama that for certain Americans represents a deep, deep bowl of comfort food,” and when it focuses on stars Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, “the movie is better than good,” Burr writes, awarding 3 stars. “Based on the true story of the Sutton Hoo excavations in Suffolk, in the southeast of England, ‘The Dig’ is at heart a character study of two loners.”

Get past the word “turgid” and the reference to Metamucil early in Burr’s 2½-star review of the Denzel Washington-Rami Malek serial-killer psychodrama “The Little Things,” and you may find yourself as intrigued as I did. The introduction of a potential suspect played by Jared Leto creates “a kind of three-way thespian wrestling match,” Burr writes. “There are worse ways to while away an evening.”

“Malcolm & Marie” stars John David Washington and Zendaya as a filmmaker and his girlfriend/muse, who tackle “questions about their relationship as well as the tricky connection between life and art,” writes the Globe’s Don Aucoin. In a Q&A, Washington and writer-director Sam Levinson discuss motivation, logistics, and what Washington calls “the fear and anxiety and the joy and the hankering to play this character.”

Advertisement

Burr was minding his own business when a contender for “this year’s Anne Bancroft Award for Scenery Chewing Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” presented herself — spoiler: it’s Ellen Burstyn — and he’s off to the races! He asked his Twitter followers “to send me their picks for Great Moments in Screen Overacting, and now my phone is buzzing off the table every other second.” Totally worth it.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Even when the world isn’t in the middle of a transformational movement, February is Black History Month. Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu rounds up local events and observances here.

The Globe’s Black History Month Film Festival mixes classics and new releases with virtual appearances by filmmakers and performers. The festival kicks off next week with a discussion of “The Inkwell” (1994) featuring director Matty Rich and Globe culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt. Check out the schedule and sign up to receive updates here.

TV: Set in the 1830s in Jamaica, then a British colony, “The Long Song” is “hard to watch, and more essential viewing for it,” Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert says of the latest addition to the “Masterpiece” canon. Starring Tamara Lawrance, who “carries the series beautifully,” the three-part production “looks straight at the violence, sadism, and moral depravity of the British plantation owners.”

Advertisement

Last fall, “when the first season of ‘Dickinson’ was released along with the launch of the Apple TV+ service, I was overwhelmed by the relentless playfulness,” Gilbert writes in a mea culpa about the series, which stars Hailee Steinfeld as the Belle of Amherst. “A friend urged me to go back at the show; I did; and I kinda sorta fell in love with it, despite its excesses, of which there are many.”

“Masterpiece” contains multitudes, and this season also includes “All Creatures Great and Small,” which “more than does a good job of taking you far away from the present tense,” Gilbert writes. Set in “the spectacular English countryside” between the world wars, it’s “a veterinary procedural, but it’s also about decency, humanism, and love.”

The recommendations in the latest Ask Matthew come from both Gilbert and the readers who’ve disagreed with him over the years. “I’m betting every TV critic has a collection of them too, those shows on which their opinions are firmly at the opposite end of the spectrum from the bulk of readers,” he writes. “It seems healthy to me.”

Even in normal times, this is the season for wishing you were somewhere else. Getaway TV shows can help bridge the gap between snowbound reality and herd-immunity fantasy. From the Jurassic Coast of England in “Broadchurch” to “Top of the Lake,” shot in New Zealand, Globe correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright suggest “shows that might help get you through the winter, and inspire you when it’s time to travel again.”

Advertisement

Animation from "The Fall of the House of Usher." operabox.tv/Boston Lyric Opera

MUSIC: Philip Glass’s opera “The Fall of the House of Usher” offers “unexpected opportunities for COVID-era creativity” — and the Boston Lyric Opera is on the case. The company, writes the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna, “turned to one of the most demanding yet social distancing-friendly of mediums: animation.” The cornucopia of recorded performances, drawings, 3-D stop motion, and archival and news footage starts streaming Friday.

Three programs “loosely united under the theme of “New Beginnings” demonstrate how the BSO “has soldiered on,” writes the Globe’s Jeremy Eichler. The performances “are not only musically rewarding — they also provide an important, real life, weekly reminder of the embattled state of the city’s treasured orchestra, doing what it can to push back against the silence.”

The guest artists on the debut album “Louie Phipps & Friends: We Are Together” are impressive, but so is the singer-songwriter they collaborated with: He’s 9. “I’ve been so amazed by the generosity of these adult professionals,” his mother, Annie Salsich, tells Globe correspondent Lauren Daley. “I’ve been writing a lot of bird songs. I have 10 now,” the third grader says. “I’m thinking of using those songs to make a short EP.”

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s new Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand getting through the next couple of months — to outdoor dining season and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors safer. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here. Looking for ideas? Globe staffers recommend three local kitchens (two are pop-ups) serving up Thai and Indian specialties and dealer’s-choice family meals.

Advertisement

PARENTING: In its latest installment, the Globe’s In the Family Way initiative deliciously overlaps with Project Takeout, featuring “11 terrific restaurants around town that also offer thoughtful kids’ menus” rounded up by Globe correspondent Kara Baskin. Through a weekly newsletter and column, In the Family Way tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas, fielding questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Josiah Wolcott's "Brook Farm With Rainbow," from 1845. Collection of the Massachusetts Historical Society

VISUAL ART: Josiah Wolcott, “by any standard, was a minor painter,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. But his painting “Brook Farm With Rainbow,” included in “Visionary New England” at the deCordova, is an entrance ramp to the Transcendentalist movement. After a visit to West Roxbury, Whyte writes, “Brook Farm may be no more, but it left footprints all over, and you can follow them all the way back to its beginnings.”

Alexi Antoniadis “makes sculptures that are steel line drawings in blushing colors,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. His latest show, “BODYMONOPOLIZINGPOLITICKING,” at Brookline Arts Center, includes pieces that “recall El Greco’s haunted, elongated figures or the African masks that captivated modernists a century ago.”

“This poster may look cute but it isn’t a prop,” reads part of the text on a piece in “The Roots That Bind,” a Boston Center for the Arts public art project. “A lot of people feel like they have to be in school, or they have to be an academic to talk about Black feminism and they don’t,” artist Arielle Gray tells Natachi Onwuamaegbu. “This was intended to bridge that gap.”

THEATER: “It’s always great for Shakespeare to be able to be put in modern dress, because then you invite people to make modern comparisons,” Denis O’Hare tells Don Aucoin. Ahead of a performance of excerpts from “King Lear” as part of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s online series “The Actor’s Craft,” the Tony Award winner draws a comparison to ... see if you can guess: “He ruined every single person who came out of his administration.”

SUPER BOWL: The Feb. 7 Super Bowl gets Aucoin thinking about “how to generate the magical vibe so crucial to live performance when the number of people watching is diminished.” He writes: “Despite the differences in scale, the overarching task for performing arts organizations and the NFL is the same: to maintain or rebuild relationships with your audience even as you adjust to deeply strange circumstances.”

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. The latest, a bonus live episode, reveals the theme of season 5. Listen here.

BOOKS: The prolific children’s author and illustrator Grace Lin learned early in her career to embrace a label that had at first felt confining. “You know what, it doesn’t matter if I’m Grace Lin, multicultural author-illustrator,” the Northampton resident tells Globe correspondent Victoria Zhuang. “I want to create books that people care about. You know, that really matter to people.”

Amanda Gorman stole the show at last week’s inauguration with her poem “The Hill We Climb,” which “reignited interest in poetry as art and inspiration,” writes Globe correspondent Michael Kleber-Diggs. (She’s on deck for the Super Bowl, too.) “If you are among the thousands of Americans who were inspired by Gorman’s poem and would like to spend more time with poetry, here are a few recommendations.”

BUT REALLY: The Super Bowl already? Lunar new year already? Countdown to Valentine’s Day already? If sunrise before 7 and sunset after 5 are here (they’re about to be), can spring be far behind? Wear your mask — consider doubling up if you can — and wash your hands!