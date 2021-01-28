Katherine May on ghost stories and fairy tales

Katherine May’s most recent book, “ Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times ,” could not be better timed. Through memoir and lessons from literature, mythology and the natural world, May champions the benefits of hibernating in the face of hardships. May is also the author of “ The Electricity of Every Living Thing ,” a memoir about receiving a diagnosis of autism, as well as the novel “ The Whitstable High Tide Swimming Club .” She lives on the southeastern coast of England with her son and husband.

Katherine May is a writer of both fiction and non-fiction.

MAY: I’m listening to an audio book, “A Spell in the Wild,” by Alice Tarbuck, who is a modern witch and poet. It’s about the history of witchcraft up to today. She tells you how to do a spell or make potions too.

BOOKS: How did you come across that book?

MAY: I saw it in our locally owned bookstore. When people recommend books to me I’m often slightly disappointed because they are never quite what the person said. I love coming across things myself.

BOOKS: What are some books you’ve come across recently?

MAY: I picked up “There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness,” Carlo Rovelli’s essay collection about the philosophy of science, and Danielle Evans’s short story collection “The Office of Historical Corrections.” We are back into lockdown so it’s harder to stumble upon things. I also miss going to the library. I feel like my brain is under a blanket.

BOOKS: Have you always been a library user?

MAY: When I was 9 they built a library in my tiny village, and that was a revelation. I devoured their massive stock of Stephen King books. I loved “The Shining,” but “Carrie” was my favorite. How did he know so much about being a teenage girl?

BOOKS: Did you continue to read horror?

MAY: I moved on to loving ghost stories. I really adore Sarah Waters’s “The Little Stranger.” I’m about to start “Starve Acre” by Andrew Michael Hurley. But I’m much tackier than I’m making myself out. Wherever you go in the UK, you can find books of local ghost stories in tourist shops. I love those. I have an embarrassingly huge collection of those.

BOOKS: How does your reading change in the winter?

MAY: I’m not interested in novels now. In the winter I love to meander through heavy, nonfiction books. I rarely finish anything or read books in the right order. I’m hunting more for ideas than consuming whole books.

BOOKS: What are you meandering through?

MAY: “Courting the Wild Twin” by the British folklorist Martin Shaw, a beautiful book about fairy tales. I’m also reading Richard Holloway’s “Stories We Tell Ourselves: Making Meaning in a Meaningless Universe,” Darryl Pinckney’s “Busted in New York and Other Essays,” and Olivia Laing’s brainy essays about artists, “Funny Weather.”

BOOKS: What kind of fiction do you read?

MAY: A fair amount of literary fiction but I also like mythic, slightly shifted worlds, like Ben Aaronovitch’s “Rivers of London” books. They are like Neil Gaiman’s books and have a flying detective in a world with vampires and ghosts. I’ve been reading a lot more poetry this year. I think it fits with the very fragmented year we’ve had. I’ve been finally really reading Mary Oliver, who’s so well known in the US but not in the UK.

BOOKS: How do you organize your books?

MAY: I’m just rebooting my bookshelves, which is driving myself to despair because nothing is in order. All the shelves were double-packed so I had a good session with my credit card last week and new shelves are coming. It’s like the cavalry is coming.

BOOKS: Do you have books you can never bring yourself to weed out?

MAY: I’ve got a little stash of cheap paperback classics, which I bought in the ’90s for a pound or two. I wanted to school myself in the classics but also to fill my shelves with clever looking things. I haven’t read most of them, not even Edgar Allen Poe’s “Spirits of the Dead” though I love ghost stories. But there is something about their little footprint on my bookshelves that still gives me confidence. I can’t let go of them.

