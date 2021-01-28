Local bestsellers for the week ending January 24

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

6. The Searcher Tana French Viking

7. The Liar’s Dictionary Eley Williams Doubleday

8. The Prophets Robert Jones, Jr. Putnam

9. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

10. Detransition, Baby Torrey Peters One World

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

2. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

5. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

6. Wintering Katherine May Riverhead

7. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

8. Keep Sharp Sanjay Gupta S&S

9. Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

10. Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World Simon Winchester Harper

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

2. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

3. Interior Chinatown Charles Yu Vintage

4. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Home Body Rupi Kaur Andrews McMeel

7. The Queen’s Gambit Walter Tevis Vintage

8. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

9. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

10. The Red Lotus Chris Bohjalian Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. On Tyranny Timothy Snyder Tim Duggan Books

3. The Truths We Hold Kamala Harris Penguin

4. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

5. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

6. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

7. Quit Like a Woman Holy Whitaker Dial Press

8. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

9. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vinatge

10. The Color of Law Richard Rothstein Liveright





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 17. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.