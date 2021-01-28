Netflix releases big numbers for ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix has been more and more forthcoming about its ratings, even if those numbers aren’t verified. This week, the company announced that “Bridgerton,” Shonda Rhimes’s first series in her Netflix deal, has had the streaming service’s biggest episodic-TV debut in its history. Some 82 million households watched the show in its first month of release, according to Netflix, beating out the previous record-holder, “The Witcher” (76 million), and putting to shame even the most popular series on network and cable.

I admit, I’m surprised. I liked the show to some extent; it’s a romp, set in Regency-era London, that draws on romance-novel styles (it’s based on Julia Quinn’s book series). It’s lighthearted, with a “Gossip Girl”-like mystery afoot. But I didn’t see it as a massive hit so much as a niche novelty for Quinn’s readers and fans of period pieces who aren’t purists. I should never underestimate Rhimes, who has a good, proven instinct. Also, the pandemic has changed everything, so that TV has become a bit of a savior from lockdown boredom. Everyone is looking for entertainment and escape and new binges STAT. For all its melodrama, “Bridgerton” is ultimately amusing and uplifting, with costuming and sets that are transporting.

No surprise: The show has been renewed for a second season.

