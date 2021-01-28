Online concerts replace the BSO season that might have been

Close watchers of the Boston Symphony Orchestra may also be dreaming of that full 2020-21 subscription season that was announced in April and has now been entirely scrapped. One can imagine these would-have-been concerts playing out in a kind of idealized Symphony Hall of the mind, a place where the parking is abundant, the restaurant options vastly improved, and the strength of one’s Wi-Fi completely irrelevant.

Around now many people are dreaming of what might have been: that big trip to Hawaii, that planned visit to out-of-state family, that planned year in which your children, you know, go to school.

Advertisement

And in this imaginary hall, hasn’t it been bustling? There was the Andris Nelsons-led cycle of Beethoven Symphonies (what a time for this music’s mythic sense of overcoming!), those new works by Sofia Gubaidulina and Julia Wolfe (a study in contrasts!), and all those compelling violin soloists (why don’t we see Frank Peter Zimmermann more often?). And besides, given our country’s politics in recent months, who’s to say these concerts did not really happen? I’m pretty sure I read about them on Twitter. And Ted Cruz insists they were fabulous.

Meanwhile, back in the grimmer precincts of fact-based reality, the BSO has soldiered on with its actual alternative season, a series of newly created concert videos called BSO Now, assembled from socially distanced performances in an empty Symphony Hall and pre-produced features about the music. These new videos have been posting on Thursdays, just like the new subscription week programs in the days of yore.

This month, the BSO released three new programs loosely grouped under the theme of new beginnings; the first program explores this idea in the natural world, the second focuses on migration and renewing one’s sense of home, and the third plays with the concept as it applies to new arrivals in musical style.

Advertisement

These performances can’t really be accurately evaluated or “reviewed” in the traditional sense, given the upending of so many aspects of performance, and the reality of how much is lost in the swapping of a live concert encounter with a digital event experienced through the web. But for what they are, all three programs are musically rewarding — and more than that: They provide an important, real-life weekly reminder of the embattled state of the city’s treasured orchestra, doing what it can to push back against the silence.

The first program opens with a recent work by Thomas Adès entitled “Dawn,” which had its premiere this summer at the Proms. In a nod to the times, Adès has dubbed it a “Chacony [chaconne] for orchestra at any distance,” meaning that it was conceived to be played by an ensemble of any size and in any physical arrangement dictated by public health precautions or otherwise. The music itself depicts a kind of perpetual dawn, or as Adès puts it, “the sunrise is imagined as a constant event that moves continuously around the world.”

This rolling daybreak finds its musical representation in a series of linked triads rising endlessly skyward while lines in the woodwinds gently descend, and as a whole, this brief work emerges as a panorama of tranquil beauty. Presented as a contemporary curtain-raiser, the piece seems destined to be picked up by orchestras far and wide. It will also win Adès some new friends among the listening public.

Advertisement

Continuing the theme of new beginnings in nature, the Adès is followed by Debussy’s “Printemps,” Vaughan Williams’s “The Lark Ascending” (in an eloquent performance by debuting soloist Elena Urioste), Smetana’s “The Moldau,” and Elena Langer’s “Five Reflections on Water,” a resourceful, liquescent work written in 2019 for the Boston Symphony Chamber Players. Podium duties are mostly taken up by the capable Stefan Asbury, a conductor who seems to practically live in Ozawa Hall most summers but is almost never spotted on the stage of its Boston counterpart. (The Langer work is directed with poise by Jorge Soto.)

Program two, led by Thomas Wilkins, opens with another polychrome musical dawn: “How Beautiful the Light of the Rising Sun,” from the “Aleppo Songs” of the gifted Syrian-born, Boston-based composer Kareem Roustom. Three of the five movements in this set — based on songs popular in the Syrian city and throughout the Arab world — are presented here, in orchestrations so sparklingly imaginative that the songs feel liberated from their source materials and take on lives of their own.

The selections by Roustom are followed by the BSO’s first-ever rendition of Astor Piazzolla’s tango-infused bandoneón concerto “Aconcagua,” performed (and helpfully introduced in a special video) by Héctor Del Curto; Hindemith’s formidable “Mathis der Maler” Symphony; and Carlos Simon’s engaging string quartet “The Warmth From Other Suns,” a title that refers to the great northward migration of Black Americans from the Jim Crow South.

And the month’s third and final program, just released on Thursday, features the long-postponed debut of BSO assistant conductor Anna Rakitina. She leads admirably fluid accounts of works by Prokofiev (“Classical” Symphony) and Stravinsky (“Firebird” Suite), and the concert is capped by Missy Mazzoli’s vividly drawn chamber work “Set That on Fire.”

Advertisement

Program three also includes the month’s one welcome overlap with the BSO’s previously announced season: Arvo Pärt’s luminous “Fratres” was originally scheduled for this very week, with Gil Shaham as the violin soloist. It’s somehow moving to see Shaham, against all odds, still performing in Symphony Hall, and to hear Pärt’s extraordinary work, music that even in a normal performance stands outside of time thanks to its particular way of placing thrilling motion from the soloist within a frame of mystical repose. Shaham, a player of generally relaxed temperament, lays into it with a ferocity I have not seen from him in years, as if to say this music is vital, regardless of the conditions in which it’s heard.

Next month, BSO Now continues with the return of music director Andris Nelsons, who after an absence of almost a year is finally back rehearsing with the orchestra. And in a gesture toward his original plans, he’ll be leading lots of Beethoven.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Three new online concerts from the “Music in Changing Times — New Beginnings” series. Available via www.bso.org/now

Jeremy Eichler can be reached at jeremy.eichler@globe.com, or follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Eichler.