For Super Bowl viewers, a new playbook

With its marriage of sports and spectacle, the Super Bowl has been a fixture in American life for more than half a century, a cultural and commercial behemoth that doubles as a symbol of unchanging tradition.

When Super Bowl LV airs on Feb. 7, however, it will also function as an emblem of a transformed world.

Granted, many aspects of the championship contest will look familiar, such as the presence at quarterback, albeit in an unfamiliar uniform, of one Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. (That gnashing sound you hear? That’s emanating from Patriot Nation.) But the crowd in attendance at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium will be the smallest in the history of the game, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Super Bowl will still be a singularly lucrative powerhouse thanks to a mammoth TV audience and the prices CBS can command for 30-second ads. But the diminished in-person attendance and other aspects of the event could provide a kind of prologue to the challenges facing a pandemic-battered entertainment industry — including performing arts organizations that have an infinitesimal fraction of the NFL’s resources.

For us in the audience, the “live-ness” of this secular-but-sacred event will matter even more than it usually does. After all, since theaters and concert halls and music clubs were shuttered nationwide a year ago, we haven’t been able to take live anything for granted.

When plays, music, and dance have been livestreamed online, the performers have usually been physically separate, their artistry unfolding individually, in their own homes, rather than collectively on a stage. For the performers and the audience, the experience has been much less communal than we’re used to. In a way, even scripted TV shows on Netflix and other streaming platforms have carried reminders of our changed world: We’ve been ever-conscious that they mostly dated from Before Times, already in the can and gathering dust before television production ground to a halt last March.

An exception to a general lack of in-the-moment immediacy has been sports: blessed, where-would-we-be-without-it sports. Because the games can take place outdoors or be played within a protective “bubble,” they’ve to a large extent kept going, which has helped us keep going.

The networks had every incentive to hope league schedules would remain at least somewhat intact, because in an on-demand age, live sports programming is one of the last remaining vestiges of appointment television. For broadcast and cable outlets alike, it’s one of the very few reliable ratings-grabbers, and of no game is that more true than the Super Bowl. According to Nielsen, last year’s Super Bowl drew 100 million viewers and generated 44 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Part of what inspires that level of engagement and social-media chatter is the illusory you-are-there atmosphere the networks are able to create via constant shots of cheering and booing fans in the stands. As we watch from the couch, those fans are our proxies, our surrogates. So, too, are the postgame celebrants (or mourners) whom we see in crowded bars on the 11 o’clock news. Our homes, too, can often get pretty crowded during the Super Bowl, as friends convene for viewing parties.

But gatherings of all kinds will be greatly diminished in number, volume, and overall presence on Super Sunday. The NFL is allowing only 22,000 fans into the stadium, one-third of capacity. If the playoff games are any guide, the CBS cameras will pan over knots of masked spectators who are separated by large spaces of empty stands. Those stands will likely also be populated by cardboard cutouts of the kind that have substituted for flesh-and-blood fans during this strange interim.

For thousands of arts organizations that will be tentatively groping their way back to live performance in the months ahead, the seating-capacity limitations in place for the Super Bowl could offer a foretaste of the thorny dilemmas they’ll face, though of course a football stadium is much bigger than any performing-arts venue and the game will unfold outdoors.

Still, whether in playhouses, concert halls, or music clubs, the challenge upon reopening will be not just how to muster adequate revenues with greatly reduced audiences, but also how to generate the magical vibe so crucial to live performance when the number of people watching is diminished. Despite the differences in scale, the overarching task for performing arts organizations and the NFL is the same: to maintain or rebuild relationships with your audience even as you adjust to deeply strange circumstances

In a sense, the NFL and the Super Bowl owe a debt to the entertainment industry, because the atmosphere enveloping the game has never been strictly athletic. There are elements of live theater, with the audience able to watch not just the “actors” at work but also the “directors,” our attention shifting back and forth from the virtuosity of the players on the field to the fuming of the coaches on the sidelines.

The halftime show, this year featuring The Weeknd, strives for the sensory-overload atmosphere of stadium concerts. The clever commercials that premiere during the Super Bowl, which are sometimes the best reason to watch the broadcast, draw from sketch-comedy and sitcom tropes. And of course the NFL has been beyond successful at marketing the Super Bowl as a must-see TV event, even though the game disappoints as often as it enthralls.

Very seldom does the Super Bowl — or television, for that matter — make room for the literary arts. But this year CBS’s pregame broadcast will feature an original poem written and recited by 22-year-old inauguration sensation Amanda Gorman. Once the game begins, eternal dramatic themes of youth vs. age will be at play as phenomenal 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes on 43-year-old Brady, signal-caller for the . . . Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oh, how those words still burn. Tom Brady leading the Patriots into the postseason: Now there’s a tradition I miss.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.