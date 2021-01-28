Virtual author readings January 31- February 6

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Chang-Rae Lee (”My Year Abroad”) is in conversation with Nathan Hill (”The Nix”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Gish Jen (”The Resisters”) reads at 7 p.m. at the South End Library... Rajani LaRocca (”Red White and Whole”) is in conversation with Kate Messner (”Over and Under The Snow”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Dan Morain (”Kamala’s Way: An American Life”) is in conversation with Liz Goodwin at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library... Samantha Powers (”The Education of an Idealist”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum... Dr. Jeffrey Rediger (”Cured”) is in conversation with Dr. Chaya Bhuvaneswar (”White Dancing Elephants”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Andrea Williams (“Baseball’s Leading Lady”) reads at 7 p.m. at Silver Unicorn Books. Ryan Serhant (”Big Money Energy”) is in conversation with Daymond John at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Maika & Maritza Moulite (“One of the Good Ones”) read at 2 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Charles M. Blow (”The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto”) is in conversation with Bakari Sellers at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Amelia Pang (”Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods”) is in conversation with Barbara Demick (”Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Katherine Seligman (”At the Edge of the Haight”) is in conversation with Lisa Ko (”The Leavers”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Alan Gratz (”Ground Zero”) reads at 10 a.m. at An Unlikely Story... Carl Scovel (”I Do: Quotes on Marriage from the Married, the Unmarried and Me”) reads at 5 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Peter Wirzbicki (”Fighting for the Higher Law: Black and White Transcendentalists Against Slavery”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society... Janice P. Nimura (”The Doctors Blackwell”) will be in conversation with Perri Klass (”A Good Time to be Born”) at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Rebecca Carroll (”Surviving the White Gaze: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Christine Vachon at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... David Duchovny (”Truly Like Lightning”) is in conversation with Robin Young at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Marlene Perez (”The Afterlife of the Party”) is in conversation with Caleb Roehrig (”The Poison Pen”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Courtney Summers (”The Project”) is in conversation with Tiffany D. Jackson (”Grown”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

FRIDAY

Colleen Hoover (”Layla”) is in conversation with Brittainy Cherry (”The Wreckage of Us”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Robert Paarlberg (”Resetting the Table: Straight Talk About the Food We Grow and Eat”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.