What’s happening in the arts world

VAGABON The Cameroonian-American singer and multi-instrumentalist just released a quietly devastating cover of Tim Hardin’s “Reason to Believe” with Courtney Barnett; now, with all her live shows in 2020 having been canceled, she’s getting the band together to perform a full concert live from Boulevard Studios in Los Angeles. Jan. 29, 9 p.m. www.noonchorus.com





CARO EMERALD The splashy Dutch pop and jazz singer behind “Back It Up” and “That Man” hauls her band into Amsterdam’s Electric Monkey Studio for a livestream set, “The Caro Live Tonight Show.” Jan. 30, 2 p.m. www.caroemerald.com





THE PROMISE IS HOPE This Worcester-based folk duo has been hosting weekly “Anxiety Relief” concerts on its YouTube channel and raising money for music venues and local nonprofits; this week’s stream features local visual artist John Vo creating live illustrations inspired by the music. Jan. 31, 6 p.m. www.thepromiseishope.com

A.Z. MADONNA

Classical

MUSICIANS OF THE OLD POST ROAD This veteran period-instrument chamber ensemble is rolling out a new series of presentation-performances designed to bring audiences further inside the history of the instruments at its core. First up, Sarah Darling will explore “The Teenage Violin” — by which she means the period in the 17th century when the violin came of age, leaving behind its primary role in dance bands and emerging as a newly virtuosic solo instrument. Among the composers to be featured will be Monteverdi, Biber, and Corelli. Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m., www.oldpostroad.org

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

REMAKING AMERICA Company One Theatre is presenting three short plays that tackle social issues and are addressed to the new Biden administration: “Dwelling Codes,” by Inda Craig-Galván; “inside out,” by Francisca Da Silveira; and “The Miseducation of Lon and Drea,” by Idris Goodwin. Readings of each of the plays will be presented along with a conversation with an activist working in the field of housing, health, or education. Free on Company One’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

BEYOND A WINTER’S DAY The time-traveling troupe of storytellers from “A Story Beyond” returns to “tell stories when they’re needed” in a new, family-oriented production. A mixture of live and prerecorded segments, “Beyond a Winter’s Day” blends narrative, music, masks, puppets, food, and drink. Presented by Liars & Believers in partnership with Moonbox Productions and Fort Point Theatre Channel. Through March 28. Tickets are on a “pay what you can afford basis,” with suggested admission of $25 per viewer or $40 per household. www.liarsandbelievers.com





A BINTEL BRIEF A staged reading of letters published in a Yiddish advice column that was launched in the early 20th century by Abraham Cahan, the founding editor of the Jewish Daily Forward, and helped Jewish immigrants adapt to their new nation. “A Bintel Brief” is directed by Dori Robinson and features Annette Miller, Lyndsay Allyn Cox, Barbara Grossman, Shoshana Narva, Stuart Hecht, Jesse Garlick, Rebecca Smith, and Joshua Luckens. Presented by JArts TheatreWorks in partnership with the Yiddish Book Center and the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. At https://youtu.be/CAzZJSZgTWc

DON AUCOIN





Dance

72-PERSON BALL PASSING (1980) If you’ve ever had the intense visceral pleasure of seeing one of Charles Moulton’s charming ball passing pieces live, this Vimeo release, part of Fall for Dance North’s recent archival video playset, will prompt a smile of delighted remembrance. The rest of you are in for a treat, as 72 dancers in a 2017 performance turn a display of concentration, cooperation, and precision into an eye-catching marvel. Free. https://vimeo.com/showcase/ffdnarchives

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

MONET AND BOSTON: LASTING IMPRESSION The latest COVID-induced shutdown kept the Museum of Fine Arts locked tight through January, but now it’s on the way back. Boston’s biggest museum, which reopens to the public Feb. 3, was way ahead of the curve with Claude Monet. The MFA collected the French Impressionist master early and often, acquiring many works in Monet’s own lifetime through the early part of the 19th century. This exhibition, one of the cornerstones of the museum’s sesquicentennial, puts on view all 35 Monet paintings in the MFA collection plus eight strategic loans. Timed tickets required. Through Feb. 28. 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE





UNNATURAL: FOPO, SOBO, SEAPO Photographer Jeffrey Heyne’s steamy, chemical palette was inspired by early darkroom accidents he had as a kid in the 1970s. These images of Fort Point, South Boston, and the Seaport District are at once apocalyptic and dreamy, soaking in sharp blues and oranges and disappearing into violet fogs that might be toxic. Open by appointment. Through Feb. 21. Gallery at 249 A Street, 249 A St., South Boston. www.249astreetcoop.com/

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

ZOOM ZOOM ROOM COMEDY SHOW Jessica Rotondi and Kristin Seltman host a virtual stand-up showcase in conjunction with New York’s West Side Comedy Club featuring V. Lince, Michael Verdi, Amanda Cacace, Ethan Herschenfeld, Jessica Brodkin, and KC Arora. Jan. 29, 8 p.m. Free. www.eventbrite.com

FESTPOCALYPSE No fan of sketch comedy should miss this virtual fund-raiser for the San Francisco Sketchfest. Those performing or making an appearance include The Kids In the Hall, The State, David Cross and Bob Odenkirk, The Black Version, RiffTrax, Eddie Izzard, Maria Bamford, Dana Carvey, Chris Gethard, Eugene Mirman, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Reggie Watts, and too many others to mention. Jan. 30, 8 p.m. $20-$5,000. www.sfsketchfest.com





COREY MANNING’S VIRTUAL BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION The Boston comic is throwing a party on Zoom, Facebook, and YouTube with funny friends Nate Jackson, Marshall Brandon, Mike Bonner, Leighann Lord, Chris Clarke, Artie Rob, and Nonye Brown-West. Jan. 31, 7:50 p.m. $0-$1.99. www.facebook.com/comedian.superhero or e-mail funroomcomedy@gmail.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

VIRTUAL PLAYDATE: REIMAGINING TOMORROW While kids won’t be leaving their house for this playdate, they’ll be encouraged to look past their four walls and imagine the future world. Participants will be guided by theater and play experts The Gottabees, as they dive into art curated by the Institute of Contemporary Art. Jan. 29, 10 a.m., Free. www.icaboston.org/events





GLASS FUSING CLASS FOR KIDS In an attempt to capture some sun this winter, The Glass Bar will be hosting a Kids-Only, sun catcher class. Students will learn the basic techniques needed to fuse glass and brainstorm their design ideas under the watchful eyes of the glass artists. Jan. 30, 10 a.m., $29.50. https://book.peek.com

KIDS AND TEENS YOGA Happening in person and virtually, this kids yoga series runs through March. Students ages 11-14 will be led by experienced kid yoga instructors from Down Under School of Yoga. These events aim to foster self-awareness, confidence, and playfulness. Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m., $20. www.downunderyoga.com/kids-yoga

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











