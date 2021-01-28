34 Mass. companies named to national Top Places to Work list

And three Massachusetts organizations ranked in the top five in their size categories: HubSpot, the Cambridge marketing software company, was No. 3 among employers with 1,000-2,499 employees; Harvard Pilgrim, the Wellesley-based health insurance company, ranked fifth in the same category. And Enterprise Bank in Lowell came in second among employers with 500-999 employees.

Of the 570 best places to work in the country, 34 have locations in Massachusetts, according to Energage, the company that compiles the Boston Globe’s annual Top Places to Work rankings of employers statewide.

HubSpot and Enterprise Bank both ranked first in the Globe’s 2020 rankings.

The national rankings, which mark the first time Energage has compiled such a list, were determined using anonymous employee surveys of more than 1,100 companies nationwide taken in 2020. The survey consists of 24 questions about engagement, leadership, connection, company values, benefits, and more.

Overall, Texas has the most companies on the list, with 50 winners, followed by 38 in Illinois and 35 in Ohio — in part because of the robust programs that Energage already runs in those states. The No. 1 employer in each size category is based in the Midwest, including two mortgage companies: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. in Madison, Wis. (2,500-plus workers); Union Home Mortgage Corp. in Strongsville, Ohio (1,000-2499); Assurance in Schaumburg, Ill. (500-599); and Cooperative Association for Special Education in Glen Ellyn, Ill. (150-499).

At a time when remote work is on the rise, a company’s physical location matters less than it used to. But it’s still nice to know there are some top-ranking organizations nearby.

Here are the 34 companies with Massachusetts employees that made the list.

2,500-plus employees:

CGI, based in Fairfax, Va.

Edward Jones, St. Louis

athenahealth, Watertown

Sun Life Financial, Wellesley

VA Boston Healthcare System, West Roxbury

Wayfair, Boston





1,000 to 2,499 employees:

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Wellesley

HubSpot, Cambridge

Justice Resource Institute, Needham

PTC, Boston





500 to 999 employees:

Enterprise Bank, Lowell

Mimecast, Lexington

Cape Cod 5, Hyannis

Dynatrace, Waltham





150 to 499 employees:

6 River Systems, Waltham

Digital Guardian, Waltham

Environmental Systems, Attleboro

EverQuote, Cambridge

HealthEdge Software, Burlington

Imprivata, Lexington

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Boston

iZotope, Cambridge

Kyruus, Boston

Massachusetts Medical Society, Waltham

Nantucket Island Management, Nantucket

Nonotuck, Northampton

PCI, Columbia, Md.

Recorded Future, Somerville

Sentinel Benefits and Financial Group, Wakefield

Systems & Technology Research, Woburn

The Phia Group, Canton

The Predictive Index, Westwood

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Stoughton

Continental Resources, Bedford

