AIM asking for changes in climate bill

Associated Industries of Massachusetts is lobbying legislative leaders to tweak a wide-ranging climate bill that aims to aggressively reduce carbon emissions. Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the bill earlier this month after the last two-year session ended. Time had run out before lawmakers could override his veto so they quickly refiled the bill at the start of the new session and they expect to take it up on Thursday. AIM sent a letter on Tuesday to legislative leaders, making what it termed “two minor suggestions” for a bill that it otherwise generally supports. One request was to eliminate sector-specific targets for carbon emissions and focus instead on the state’s larger overarching carbon-reduction goal, because some sectors of the economy might be better equipped with certain technologies to reduce greenhouse gases than others. This request mirrors one of the concerns that Baker raised in his veto message. AIM also urges the Legislature to eliminate a 2025 target date for greenhouse gas reductions, and instead begin the state’s five-year incremental goals in 2030. In his veto message, Baker also cited another concern that other business groups, particularly those representing the construction and development industry, raised with him: potential costs and delays associated with allowing towns to mandate that new buildings cause no new net increase in carbon emissions. — JON CHESTO

FACTORIES

Orders rose in December, continuing streak

Orders placed with US factories for business equipment rose in December for an eighth straight month, underscoring steady improvement in capital investment. Core capital goods orders, which exclude aircraft and military hardware, rose 0.6 percent after an upwardly revised 1 percent advance in November, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. The capital goods figures corroborate other recent data that show manufacturing is exceeding expectations and investment in equipment remains strong, driven by ultra-low borrowing costs. While supply-chain constraints and workforce issues, such as workers calling in sick, have been restraints on production, still-lean inventories should continue to drive output in the coming months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft sales up, boosted by cloud computing

Microsoft said fiscal second-quarter sales rose 17 percent, a faster clip than analysts projected, thanks to buoyant demand for corporate cloud-computing services and software tools that support at-home workers. Revenue in the period that ended Dec. 31 rose to $43.1 billion, the Redmond, Washington-based software maker said Tuesday in a statement. Growth in the company’s Azure cloud-computing division jumped 50 percent. Microsoft has benefited as many corporate clients have accelerated a shift to the cloud, where they can store data and run applications via the Internet, and as businesses set up work teams with online productivity tools and teleconferencing software. Personal-computer sales also surged in the quarter, boosting the company’s flagship Windows operating-system business, while gaming revenue topped $5 billion for the first time in a single quarter. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

HBO Max saw a boost in subscribers last quarter after reaching a key distribution deal with Roku Inc. and carrying the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984.” About 17.2 million people had activated their HBO Max accounts at the end of the fourth quarter. That’s up from 8.6 million at the end of the third quarter and 4.1 million after its first month. AT&T’s WarnerMedia, which operates HBO Max, plans to premiere several more films from its Warner Bros. studio on HBO Max this year because many theaters remain shut down during the pandemic. That could help HBO Max as it tries to accelerate its subscriber growth in a crowded streaming market. AT&T has set a goal of hitting 50 million US subscribers by 2025 and a total of between 75 million and 90 million subscribers globally by that year. HBO Max plans to expand outside the United States and offer a lower-cost version with advertising later this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Walmart to use robots to help with surge of online orders

Walmart is enlisting the help of robots to keep up with a surge in online orders. The company said Wednesday that it plans to build warehouses at its stores where self-driving robots will fetch groceries and have them ready for shoppers to pick up in an hour or less. Walmart declined to say how many of the warehouses it will build, but construction has started at stores in Lewisville, Texas; Plano, Texas; American Fork, Utah; and Bentonville, Ark., where Walmart’s corporate offices are based. A test site was opened more than a year ago at a store in Salem, N.H. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GAMING

Nintendo facing complaint in Europe over Switch controller problems

Nintendo faces a complaint from BEUC, a European consumer group, over what it calls “systematic problems” with the controllers for the company’s popular Switch games console. BEUC said it filed a complaint with the European Union and national consumer protection organizations after evidence from users showed that in 88 percent of cases, “the game controllers broke within the first two years.” The group said some 25,000 gamers and other consumers across Europe, including France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, complained about a “recurring technical problem with Nintendo Switch controllers, commonly referred to as ‘Joy-Con Drift,’ according to a statement on Wednesday. The company was sued over the issue in the United States in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Chase to expand into UK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to expand its consumer business beyond US borders for the first time, beginning with a digital-only retail bank in the United Kingdom. The New York-based bank will start with a mobile checking account for UK customers this year, followed by a full slate of products potentially including credit cards, mortgages, and auto loans, according to people briefed on the plans. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Amazon debuts a cheaper Ring

Ring, Amazon’s smart home security division, on Wednesday launched a $60 home doorbell, its cheapest model to date. The gadget, which lets homeowners talk to visitors via audio and video, is called the Ring Video Doorbell Wired because it’s connected to a residence’s electrical circuits rather than running on a rechargeable battery like other Ring products. The doorbell is much smaller than previous versions and has such standard features as 1080P resolution, the company said. However, it’s missing two key elements: support for dual-band Wi-Fi, which means it can’t connect to faster frequencies on some routers, and support for end-to-end encryption. The new doorbell begins shipping Feb. 24. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited’' by hackers. Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat. The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat. The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel,” the nerve center of Apple’s operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the Web browser engine used by Safari and other apps. The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6. — ASSOCIATED PRESS