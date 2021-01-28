CEO of new Tufts-Harvard Pilgrim health insurer to retire

Croswell joined Tufts in 2007 and was CEO for five years before the merger. He has spent five decades years working in health care.

Croswell, 71, will depart just months after spearheading the merger of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. The two companies officially combined Jan. 1 and have not yet announced a new name.

Tom Croswell, the chief executive of Massachusetts’s big new health insurer , will retire this summer.

“The time has come for me to move on to the next phase of my life,” he said Thursday in a statement.

Officials at the combined Tufts-Harvard Pilgrim company have said they expect to save more than $100 million a year through their merger and will use the savings to offset premiums and out-of-pocket costs for members. State and federal regulators approved the deal late last year.

“We have built a strong, combined organization that harnesses our strengths and brings value to our members, the communities we serve, and to each other,” Croswell said.

Company officials said they will name a new CEO in the coming months.

