GameStop’s rally halts as trading platforms prevent purchases

(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.‘s momentous rally came to a halt Thursday as online trading platforms like Robinhood Markets stopped clients from purchasing its shares.
The shares erased an earlier rally and fell as much as 28 percent to $249.73 at 9:00 a.m. in New York after clients of Robinhood reported that they were unable to trade high-flying stocks, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
Those stocks and others are “not supported” on Robinhood, according to a note on at least one of its platforms Thursday. On Wednesday, Charles Schwab Corp.’s TD Ameritrade also curtailed transactions on GameStop, AMC and other securities.
In light of current market volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC and $GME. Read more here.https://t.co/CdJMjGAeFH— Robinhood (@RobinhoodApp) January 28, 2021
GameStop had surged more than 40 percent earlier, momentarily pushing the stock above $500.
