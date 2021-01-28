GameStop’s rally halts as trading platforms prevent purchases

(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.‘s momentous rally came to a halt Thursday as online trading platforms like Robinhood Markets stopped clients from purchasing its shares.

The shares erased an earlier rally and fell as much as 28 percent to $249.73 at 9:00 a.m. in New York after clients of Robinhood reported that they were unable to trade high-flying stocks, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

Those stocks and others are “not supported” on Robinhood, according to a note on at least one of its platforms Thursday. On Wednesday, Charles Schwab Corp.’s TD Ameritrade also curtailed transactions on GameStop, AMC and other securities.