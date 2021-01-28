MassMutual buys American Financial’s annuity business for $3.5b

MassMutual has made a big bet on the annuities market with a $3.5 billion deal to acquire Great American Life Insurance Co. from its parent, American Financial Group.

Under the terms of the deal, Great American Life and its 600-plus employees will join MassMutual as an independent subsidiary and will remain headquartered in Cincinnati after the deal closes, likely in the second quarter of 2021. The business will continue to be led by president Mark Muething. MassMutual employs about 6,000 people, making the Springfield-based insurer roughly 10 times the size of Great American Life.