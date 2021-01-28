I’m so close to giving in

I have a male friend I’ve known since high school, and we’ve been communicating and seeing each other from time to time. We have started developing feelings for each other. We haven’t had sex, but I’m so, so close to giving in. I’m afraid that if I do, our friendship might not be the same or things might get worse. Feelings might become more intense. I don’t know what to do but I really do like this friend. We’ve shared our feelings with each other and he does know that I’m married. I’m sure he also probably has someone on the side, but I don’t care.

Q. I’ve been married for 10 years and have a good husband (and sex life) and a great family. My husband is older and he works a lot of hours. He’s not the going out type because he’s always busy.

Is there any way that pursuing this is right?

CONFLICTED





A. No. Sorry.

You’re asking for permission to have an affair and you’re not going to get it. Not from this crew. Stop going out with this friend. Tell him you need to work on your marriage. Then do that. Honestly, you say you’re worried that your friendship with this other man might change, that it might become more intense, but it’s already there. This friend is, as you put it, someone on the side.

Think about how you like to have fun with your actual partner. What do you both enjoy doing when you have time? When you’re together, does the marriage feel good? I ask because it seems like you’re trying to make it fail. You’ve been pursuing another relationship and have made it clear you care very little about the consequences. Why is that? Is it just about experiencing a new desire? Because that feeling will pass if you let it.

You want more time with your husband, which means you have to ask for it. Maybe there are things you can do to help him feel a little less busy. Maybe fun has to happen at a different time of day (if he works nights, morning fun is possible). Quality time doesn’t have to be about going out, especially in these times. Delete this other man from your life so you can focus on finding out if you can get more out of your real relationship.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Have you thought about how you’ll support yourself after your husband divorces you? Be prepared to say goodbye to your nice life. Your friend is not going to stick around once you’re single and available.

LUCILLEVANPELT





Your priorities are MESSED UP if your main concern after you cheat on your husband is that you might ruin the friendship with the OTHER man. What about RUINING YOUR MARRIAGE??? To answer your questions ... NO!!! There is no right “RIGHT WAY” to cheat on your husband.

BOSTONSWEETS21





An excellent general rule is if you have to lie about something it’s not right. What do you tell your “good” husband and “great” family you are doing when you’re with your friend? Do you lie? That makes you the problem, not your husband working long hours and not wanting to go out very much.

LUPELOVE





It’s an assumption that the letter writer started going out with this man friend because her husband is unavailable. I think she wants to socialize more than her husband, but not necessarily *with* her husband. Questions she can ponder alone and w/ a therapist: Is there a chance she feels rejected by her husband and also a little resentful that he doesn’t spend more time with her? How much of “I’m so close to giving in” is really an attempt to hurt her husband, and the price he must pay for rejecting her?

PINK-DRINK





Sounds like you’re shopping around for support to cheat on your “good husband” ... and you’re determined to make it happen. No support here.

FSMITH95112





You have my permission. Go right ahead and destroy your 10-year marriage if you want. Just know that this is 100 percent on you.

THATGUYINRI

