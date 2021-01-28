Japanese sandwiches come to Central Square; Bianchi’s stages a comeback in Revere

Craving midwinter mac-and-cheese? Order from Mac Bar , a new ghost kitchen — a restaurant without seats or table service — inside the Leather District’s Stillwater (120 Kingston St. at Essex Street). Try mac topped with medium rare steak and blue cheese, fried chicken, chili, and more.

Openings : A high-tech restaurant has touched down in Harvard Square in the form of Spyce (1 Brattle Square), which also has a branch in Downtown Crossing. Veggie-centric bowls are designed using an automated system where customers order online or at kiosks; food is assembled in a robotic prep area dubbed the Infinite Kitchen. Mix and match with greens, grains, nuts, sauces, salsas, and more, in gluten-free, vegan, and keto-friendly permutations.

Advertisement

The Mac Bar. Handout

Over in the Seaport, Big Night Entertainment Group (Empire, Red Lantern) has launched two ghost kitchen concepts: Bao Chicka Wow (www.baochickawow.com) delivers bao filled with lobster, steak, duck, and more, while Wicked Wings (www.getwickedwings.com) serves wings in sauces ranging from fruit loop to hot Cheeto.

In Newton, pop into SushiCo, which replaces Central (761 Beacon St. at Langley Road), for fish tacos, sushi, and salads. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m.

And in Central Square, visit the Mikkusu pop-up in the old Cuchi Cuchi space (795 Main St. at Windsor Street) for Japanese-inspired to-go sandwiches: fried pork katsu, tuna salad, zucchini, and more, tucked into soft milk bread. Eventually, the space will become a Cloud & Spirits, a New American restaurant from the same team. Mikkusu is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.

Reopenings: Good news for pizza fans: Revere landmark Bianchi’s will reopen this spring inside the former Renzo’s space, serving crispy, thin-crust pie (381 Revere Beach Blvd. at Oak Island Street). The pizzeria left its longtime home a few blocks down Revere Beach Boulevard in 2018 to make way for apartments.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.