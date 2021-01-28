Three walks with poets through their favorite landscapes

Maybe it’s the seven-day itch, but often that’s just not enough. ‶Go forth, under the open sky, and list / To Nature’s teachings″ wrote poet William Cullen Bryant more than two centuries ago. It turns out to be good advice. Bryant and two other poets who measured themselves by the natural world make good traveling companions. Here are three trails that trace their haunts. They are worth visiting now, and worth revisiting later to watch the change of seasons.

During these many months on a short leash, our increasingly longer daily walks have saved us from the throes of cabin fever. Our quotidian walk is not entirely aimless. We nod to our familiars along the route, check out the urban turkey flock, startle the riverside geese when we pass, and remark on the slow but certain progress of the construction projects along the way.

Born in in 1794, William Cullen Bryant was a big deal in his day. He began publishing poetry at age 13 while still a Cummington schoolboy and went on to a long career as editor and publisher of the New York Evening Post. His verse inspired the Hudson River School of landscape painting and his writings were foundational for America’s conservation movement. But he never lost touch with his roots. Once he achieved financial success, he bought back the family homestead in the hills northwest of Northampton. He made it his summer retreat until his death in 1878.

Winter mist swirls around the William Cullen Bryant Homestead in Cummington. David Lyon

The Trustees of Reservations maintains the William Cullen Bryant Homestead as it was circa 1870, when Bryant was at the peak of his fame and influence. While the house and barn are usually open in warm weather, the trails are always available. Bryant is said to have cut many of them himself, but freshly painted blazes and the sawdust from cleared deadfalls indicates far more recent tending of the Rivulet Trail.

Named after a Bryant poem, one of several posted along the route, this path follows an eponymous small stream downhill through striking old-growth forest. The circuit takes about an hour to walk this time of year. On our recent visit, crunchy snow cover obscured the tangle of roots and some icy spots along the path.

William Cullen Bryant verses posted on the Rivulet Trail include his 1823 poem, ‶The Rivulet.″ David Lyon

Massive hemlocks — some of the oldest and tallest we have ever seen — intermingle with the naked trunks and limbs of similarly ancient sugar maple, yellow birch, and white ash trees. The surrounding forest is full of fallen giants left to decompose. And yet, life springs anew amid the loss. We stopped to marvel at a mini-forest of club mosses (which look like miniature Christmas trees) and 20 feet away, discovered a tiny plantation of 6-inch-tall hemlocks at the base of a lightning-blasted tree. It’s a place of great majesty, mystery, and — dare we say — poetry.

Poetry practically litters the landscape at the Robert Frost Farm in Derry, N.H., where Frost and his family lived from 1900 to 1911. The farmhouse is closed until spring, but the short nature trail that begins and ends at the parking lot behind the house is open in all seasons. Exceptionally well-signed, the trail is a half-hour meander through Frost’s backyard, surrounding woodlands, and the remains of his apple orchard. Several benches encourage contemplation, and reading the various poems aloud makes a direct connection between the written word and the tangible landscape. This is where Frost found his poetic voice and launched a career that would make him one of America’s best-loved literary figures. Maybe more to the point, this is the landscape that would haunt his verse for decades and decades later.

The Robert Frost Farm in Derry, N.H., features a short nature trail illuminated by Frost poems. David Lyon

The trail begins with a line of poems along the edge of a pasture that was once part of the orchard. They are almost shockingly intimate, as the site managers have set the poems in domestic context. Thus, ‶Mowing″ is prefaced with the explanation that Frost found the pen and the scythe his favorite tools. ‶Birches,″ with its conceit of swinging up to heaven and down to earth on their springy branches, is juxtaposed with the age-6 journal of daughter Lesley Frost writing about doing exactly that with her father. The woodsy walk along a stone wall leads inevitably to ‶Mending Wall,″ the bridge across a small stream to ‶Hyla Brook″ where the family used to picnic in a brookside glade. The poems seem the cherished memories of a devoted family man. In ‶On the Sale of My Farm,″ Frost remarks, ‶It shall be no trespassing / If I come again in spring / In the grey disuse of years / Seeking ache of memory here.″

Even the little froggy stream that Frost dubbed Hyla Brook gets its due in verse. David Lyon

If Mary Oliver had written a bumper sticker, it might have read ‶No regrets.″ As profoundly moving as her poetry was, she never trafficked in sentimentality. For more than a half century, she inhabited Provincetown like a gentle but fierce spirit, seemingly most at home in the wilds of the Outer Cape. She often wrote of walking the beech forest amid a chain of small ponds and swampland formed by the upwelling water table.

We aren’t privy to Oliver’s private places but the National Park Service’s Beech Forest Trail traverses much of this same landscape. From the trailhead at one end of the Beech Forest parking lot off Race Point Road, the trail is an easy 35-minute loop around a pair of ponds and through the forest of pitch pines and American beeches that colonized and stabilized the sand dunes. Boardwalks cross the swampiest parts of the trail. Otherwise, it’s a sandy path, sometimes hard-packed sand covered with dry leaves, sometimes soft and loose. There are no signs, no verses calling attention to the rough lyric of the landscape. Walkers are, like Oliver before them, on their own.

The untrod path after the turnoff on the north end of the first pond indicates that most walkers on this loop turn back and miss the best, most dramatic part of the trail. The longer route burrows through the forest along an ancient gully between two 20-foot-high spines of glacial till — sudden and surprising in the Provincelands’ topography of wind-driven, swirling sand. Abruptly, the gully path leads to staircases embedded in the wall of one incline, directing us to a high overlook of the ponds and the swells and creases of the body of the land.

Poet Mary Oliver drew inspiration from the beech forest and small ponds of the Provincelands. The National Park Service's Beech Forest Trail is a popular walk with families. David Lyon

The trail is a fascinating journey through a winter forest, as many of the beeches have failed to cede their tan foliage. They cling to their dry leaves, which rattle and flutter in the breeze as if the trees were shivering. Even those that have cast their leaves aside are not entirely naked, as sage-green lichens coat their trunks like winter underwear. Still not quite frozen, the ponds are flush with bird life. There are Canada geese and mallards, certainly, and even small groups of wintering bufflehead ducks, luxuriating in the freshwater before winter’s grip forces them to shift to salty coves.

Even the depth of winter seems to hint at the promise of spring. In her essay, ‶The Ponds,″ Oliver wrote of just such assurances: ‶In May, and you can trust your life to this, loons will fly over the woods and the ponds — the town too — crying, in the early morning.″

IF YOU GO ...

Trails open daily dawn to dusk. Free.

William Cullen Bryant Homestead, 207 Bryant Road, Cummington. thetrustees.org/place/william-cullen-bryant-homestead/

Robert Frost Farm, 122 Rockingham Road, Derry, N.H. robertfrostfarm.org

Beech Forest Trail, 36 Race Point Road, Provincetown. nps.gov/caco/planyourvisit/beechforest.htm

Contact Patricia Harris and David Lyon at harrislyon@gmail.com.

