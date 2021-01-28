Advice: My fiance’s dad won’t stop trying to talk politics

My fiancé and I are living with his parents for a month or two until we get our own place. His father and I are on opposite sides politically; his mom wants everyone to be “nice”; fiancé is awesome but not always around to run interference (he’s working; I’m not right now). The problem is that his dad will not accept “let’s agree to disagree.” He will literally read news stories aloud, demand my opinion, and not accept answers like “It’s a sad situation.” I don’t want to be an entitled brat who sleeps under his roof, eats his food, and yells at him! And he really loves me. How to handle this? I feel guilty.

Anonymous / Boston

That sounds just ... delightful! Never mind politics, it would be annoying enough if he were similarly obsessed with condiments. “I’m putting some Vegemite on this toast, what do you think of that? Did you hear me? I said Vegemite!” Followed by muttered slurs against Marmite-eaters, perhaps. Who wants to be badgered and baited like that?

Anything you do will be OK. Nothing you do will feel OK. Your future father-in-law is making it impossible for you to live up to your standards of political engagement and courtesy at the same time. But understand that what you’re failing here is your own high ideals, not the situation. Your future in-laws love you, they’re clearly happy you’re marrying their son, and they are aware of your convictions. You did it! You’ve successfully joined the family and represented your beliefs. It doesn’t feel the way you expected, but emotional pain is like physical pain. Sometimes it warns you to do or stop doing something immediately or damage will ensue, but sometimes it’s just there, and not really useful information, and the only thing is to endure and not cause yourself extra suffering by worrying about it.

The next time your father-in-law starts poking the bear, you could try improv techniques — reply with non sequiturs, absurdly exaggerated positions, ridiculous hypotheticals. I suspect, though, that such evasive maneuvers will frustrate him and still strike his wife as too confrontational and insufficiently “nice.” Maybe ask her directly how you should respond when he does this: “It’s rude to ignore him but I don’t want to argue. What should I say?” If she wants you to thread the needle, make her show you how. Ask your fiancé for advice, too — role-play a typical conversation, if necessary, with him as you and you as his father-in-law. If nothing else you’d surely find it cathartic.

This is temporary. Take plenty of private time to recharge and remind yourself of that. Wedding planning, preparing for the move, researching job options — you have plenty of excuses whenever you need to retreat to your room. And you should definitely be getting outside for a walk, run, or ride every day. Remember, too, that you are a recipient of hospitality, not charity. You are wanted in that home. They need to be making a good impression on you, too.

