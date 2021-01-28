William G. Gross, Boston’s first Black police commissioner, abruptly announces retirement

In a statement, Walsh’s office confirmed Gross’s retirement and said Boston police Superintendent Dennis White, who’s been serving as Gross’s chief of staff, will “assume the duties and responsibilities” of Gross, making White the second Black officer to lead the force.

The surprising news comes as Gross is reportedly mulling a run for mayor in what’s expected to be a crowded field with the imminent departure of Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who’s been tapped to serve as labor secretary in the Biden administration.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross, who made history as the first Black commissioner to lead the department, is retiring effective Friday, city officials said.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Police Commissioner, leading a department of hardworking men and women who serve this city day-in and day-out, and put the safety and well-being of our community first,” Gross said in the statement. “They have shown time and again their unwavering commitment to our residents, rising to the occasion during moments of crisis, reaching out a helping hand to those in need, and running towards danger in the name of public safety for all.”

Dennis White. City of Boston

Gross added that he’s “immensely proud of their performance under tremendous pressure. It is only after long and careful consideration that I have made the decision to retire from my role. My heart will always remain alongside my brothers and sisters of the BPD, who over the course of my 37-year career have become my village. I will continue to be one of their biggest champions as I move forward with my next chapter.”

Walsh praised his outgoing police commissioner in the same statement released by his office.

“I want to thank Commissioner Gross from the bottom of my heart for his 37 years of service to the Boston Police Department and for his two and a half years leading the department as Commissioner,” Walsh said. “Throughout his decorated career, he’s always embodied the spirit of community policing that is so important to building trust with the people we serve.”

The mayor also acknowledged Gross’s role as a trailblazer for racial equity.

“As Boston’s first Black Police Commissioner, Willie reflects the great diversity of our city,” Walsh said. “We can all be proud of the legacy he’ll leave behind, from reducing major crime to helping undertake the most ambitious set of police reforms in the department’s history.”

Beginning Friday, Walsh’s office said, White will serve as acting commissioner until he’s formally sworn in to the top job.

“The women and men of the Boston Police Department have become my extended family over the course of my three decades of service,” White said in the statement. “I want to thank Mayor Walsh for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity and the responsibility of leading our historic department.”

Walsh’s office described White as a “seasoned veteran” who has served the city for 32 years.

White, the statement said, served on the city’s Boston Police Reform Task Force set up in the wake of George Floyd’s killing and the subsequent nationwide calls for police accountability and reform. Prior to being promoted to Gross’s chief of staff and the rank of superintendent, White had served as a deputy superintendent in the Office of the Superintendent-in-Chief and in the Bureau of Field Services Night Command, according to the statement.

“Superintendent White is a proven leader who is trusted and respected in the community and by his colleagues in the Boston Police Department,” Walsh said. “I’m confident that Dennis will continue to advance the progress made by Commissioner Gross, including implementing community-led recommendations for police reform, while drawing on his own extensive career experience to bring fresh ideas and innovative thinking to the department.”

Gross was sworn in as commissioner in 2018 during a poignant ceremony at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, where his mother has been a member for decades.

“Mom,’' he said, “it all came from you and God.”

He placed his badge on a necklace upon his mother and gave her flowers. He said her work in the community and the community’s support for her, a single mother, helped navigate him from the city’s streets to the police force and through the ranks to his appointment as commissioner.

Gross, Walsh’s office said Thursday, climbed the ranks of the department, joining as a cadet in 1983.

As commissioner, the statement said, Gross established the first-ever Bureau of Community Engagement at BPD, tasked with overseeing a citywide effort to build relationships and trust between police and residents and promoting inclusion and diversity within the department.

The city said rates of the most serious crimes declined during Gross’s tenure at the helm of the department.

In addition, Walsh’s office said Gross worked as commissioner took steps to increase accountability and transparency in his department, completing a review of department policies against recommended use of force protocols outlined in the “8 Can’t Wait” effort, an initiative that resulted in “clarified rules” and several reforms.

Also under his leadership, the department issued body-worn cameras to more than half of the force, a program continues to expand to cover more officers.

But his time in the high-profile job has not been without controversy.

He took heat in June for meeting with then-US Attorney William Barr, widely viewed by critics as a law-and-order hardliner out of step with calls for racial equity in policing.

Gross at the time forcefully defended the meeting, stating publicly that “I did not OK any photos. He said, do you want to take a personal picture, may I? I said sure, no tweeting, no Instagram, no nothing.”

Even so, the commissioner accepted some responsibility for being in the photo. “If it gave people the wrong image, that’s on me.”

And Gross also stood his ground on agreeing to meet with Barr, which he said was by request of the attorney general. “I am not a Black man that is going to be silent when overseers from the past say ‘shut up, you talk when I want you to talk, you talk to whoever I want you to talk to and stay in your corner.’ I’ll give up this job before any of that bullshit happens in my life,” he said during a conversation among Black men at Roxbury Community College.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.