Brett Smiley just raised big money in the race for Providence mayor

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m a little disappointed that the lieutenant governor’s job hasn’t been posted to the “gigs” section on Craigslist yet. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 113,009 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 520 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 3.2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 16 percent. The state announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 2,135. There were 334 people in the hospital, and 62,620 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

Brett Smiley is setting the pace in the Providence mayoral race.

The state director of administration and Democratic candidate for mayor of Providence next year is set to report that he raised $170,000 for his campaign in November and December, which included $1,000 contributions from both Governor Gina Raimondo and her husband, Andy Moffit (who aren’t normally max-out donors to politicians).

That’s a big haul for a Democratic primary that is still more than 19 months away, and it’s designed to send a message to rivals Council President Sabina Matos, Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, Gonzalo Cuervo, and any of the other candidates flirting with a run for mayor: This race is going to be expensive.

Smiley is expected to submit his campaign finance report for the period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 to the Rhode Island Board of Elections later today, but we obtained the filing early.

In addition to Raimondo and Moffit, other high-profile donors include Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, US Wind CEO Jeffrey Grybowski, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and several political action committees run by the state laborers. The usual suspects of lobbyists and developers also appear up and down his list. He even received a $150 contribution from Kobi Dennis, who is still considering a run for mayor himself.

Advertisement

After expenses, Smiley will report just under $166,000 cash on hand.

While the number will turn heads among political observers, Smiley is likely to draw criticism from his opponents for raising that much money while also serving as Raimondo’s director of administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has already been given the go ahead from state Ethics Commission to fund-raise while holding his high-profile job, but his advisors know it’s not a good look.

Smiley hasn’t said when he’ll step away from his job, but with Raimondo on the fast track to being confirmed as US Commerce secretary, it would be surprising if he’s still a state employee by the summer.

As for the other candidates, Matos, who is also getting a serious look for the lieutenant governor’s position from incoming Governor Dan McKee, loaned her campaign another $100,000 in December, and says she’ll report around $225,000 cash on hand. Cuervo said he raised more than $50,000, and LaFortune declined to comment.

The field for mayor is expected to grow a bunch before it shrinks.Former Council President Michael Solomon is taking a close look at throwing his hat in the ring, and state Senator Sam Bell isn’t ruling out a run. Here’s a new name to add to the mix: Providence Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley, who ran for Congress last year, is also exploring a run for mayor.

Advertisement

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick has a big scoop on former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa taking a job at Brown University. Is he still the frontrunner to be selected as lieutenant governor? Read more.

⚓ My latest: I talked to Tyriek Weeks, Rhode Island’s top-ranked high school basketball player, about what it’s like to wear a mask at all times on the court. (Spoiler: It ain’t easy, but he’s not complaining.) Read more.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits tried to find out why so many dead fish are washing up on shores along the east coast. Read more

⚓ The do’s and don’ts of getting the COVID-19 vaccine, from Alexa Gagosz. Read more.

⚓ US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse delivered his 279th and final “time to wake up” climate change speech on Wednesday. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Opinion: Senator Whitehouse writes that the Senate should investigate members of Congress for their role in the insurrection at the Capitol earlier this month. Read more.

⚓ Education: The Globe’s editorial board endorses Miguel Cardona to be President Joe Biden’s education secretary. Read more.

⚓ Health: You might need a better mask, and my colleague Janelle Nanos has some tips on how to find one. Read more.

⚓ Crime: COVID-19 has spawned a special breed of scamsters and opportunists. Read more.

⚓ Travel: Christopher Muther offers 12 trends and predictions for flying in the COVID-era. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

Advertisement

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee is expected to attend today’s COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

⚓ Trinity Repertory Company and Providence Public Library are kicking off their “America Too: Reckoning and Resilience” virtual series at 7:30 p.m. as they attempt to catalyze community dialogue around the many challenges and potential opportunities the country is facing.

⚓ The Greater Providence Chapter of The Links is hosting 6 p.m. virtual community forum on policing and people of color.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.