The coldest air of the season is arriving overnight

Wind chills are going to be below zero to start Friday and we’ll stay at very cold levels all day.

The coldest air of the season will arrive overnight tonight and continue tomorrow. You will want to clear all the snow and slush this evening before it freezes rock solid tonight, because while this won’t be a record-breaking cold, it will certainly be the type of cold where it’ll be difficult to be outside for any extended period of time.

Snow showers during Thursday have kept it looking like winter and things are going to remain quite wintry over the next five days.

Sunrise windchill readings are below zero over all of New England Friday. WeatherBell

The rush of the cold air over the relatively warm Atlantic will produce an area of snow showers and snow squalls near and over Cape Cod. The most likely time for this will be Friday afternoon.

This might yield a coating to several inches of snow and travel could be difficult for a few hours Friday, with the highest snowfall likely over the outer Cape.

A line of snow squalls could clip Cape Cod Friday afternoon with very cold air. WeatherBell

High temperatures on Friday will stay in the teens and this will be the coldest day so far this winter.

The cold will continue into Saturday when winds will slacken, yielding another very chilly night and a cold start on Sunday. Skies will be a brilliant blue all weekend and if you are headed skiing the warm weather gear, including hand- and toe-warmers, are a must.

Actual temperatures will stay in the teens Friday afternoon. WeatherBell

The forecast then turns more complicated Monday into Tuesday. There’s no doubt there’s going to be a storm developing along the coastline. All the models agree this is going to happen. The storm is still four days away and at this point it’s about giving possible scenarios and knowing that any of them could happen.

If the storm comes really close to the coastline we could be looking at a rain-snow situation. This would mean heavy amounts of snow over inland areas and a change to rain somewhere along the coastline.

If the storm stays offshore but not too far off sure that is the recipe for a large snowstorm. However if the track ends up further out to see then we could miss the whole thing altogether.

The first week of February often brings some sort of storminess to southern New England and this year may be no different — there will be much more developing on this in the coming days. At this point the odds favor some impact to the area, but how much of an impact is yet to be determined.