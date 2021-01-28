‘A dedicated public servant and a steadfast friend’: Former New Bedford mayor Frederick Kalisz succumbs to COVID-19

“Family and friends — it’s with a saddened heart that I share the news that my brother, Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr. passed away this morning due to complications from Covid,” Michael Kalisz wrote. “Please keep Fred’s wife Pat, his son Ricky and our entire family in your thoughts and prayers. We will provide an update with arrangements. Thank you, stay safe and stay healthy.”

Former New Bedford Mayor Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr., who served from 1998 to 2006, died Wednesday morning from complications brought on by COVID-19, according to his family and city officials. The former mayor was 63.

Mayor Jon Mitchell paid tribute to Frederick Kalisz in a separate statement Wednesday.

“I was saddened to learn this morning of the sudden passing of former Mayor Frederick M. Kalisz, Jr., a dedicated public servant and a steadfast friend,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the former mayor had served as a city councilor before winning election to the corner office in 1997 and ultimately distinguished himself as the third-longest serving chief executive in city history.

And, Mitchell said, his friend’s tenure was marked by “an unwavering devotion” to the city and its residents.

“He worked tirelessly to improve every neighborhood, and strove over his four terms to activate the city’s potential,” Mitchell said.

He praised Kalisz for establishing the New Bedford Economic Development Council in its current form; overseeing the construction of three “state of the art” middle schools; establishing a new permanent home for SeaLab, a local marine science studies program; renovating the Buttonwood Park Zoo; and spearheading the resumption of ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard.

“All of these efforts paved the way for more progress thereafter,” Mitchell said. “Mayor Kalisz poured his heart into the job, and New Bedford is the better for it.”

After leaving office in 2006, Mitchell said, Kalisz remained active in civic life, earning a doctorate and leading the Parents Alliance for Catholic Education. He had also served as register of deeds for Bristol County’s southern district since 2017, Mitchell said.

In addition, Kalisz continued his “lifelong commitment” to volunteering at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the city’s last remaining ethnically Polish Catholic church, Mitchell said.

“I will miss Fred’s encouragement and support over the years, and I will miss our friendship,” Mitchell said. “Ann and I offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife Pat, his son Ricky, and his many friends and family.”

Mitchell said he ordered flags at all city buildings to be flown at half-staff in observance of Kalisz’s passing.

Tributes and messages of condolence also poured in on Michael Kalisz’s Facebook page after he broke the news of his brother’s sudden death.

“I’m shocked and saddened to hear about Fred’s death,” one woman wrote. “He was a wonderful man and did so much for people and for the city. He will be sorely missed. My sympathies to the whole family. Please extend my sympathies to Pat.”

Said another commenter, “I am so sorry Michael he was a great great man mayor husband I’m sure. But one of the best Brothers you could ever ask for.”





