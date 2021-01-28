Missing Belmont teen found after searching involving police, FBI

A Belmont teen who had been missing since Jan. 17 was found safe Thursday and reunited with her family, capping a search that had involved both local police and the FBI, authorities said.

The statement said she had “has been located and is reunited with her family. The Belmont Police would like to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies and individuals who helped to locate Nya. There will be no further comments from the Belmont Police on this incident.”

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI Boston field office, which had assisted in the search, released a separate statement on the matter Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

“Nya was safely recovered earlier this afternoon by investigators with the Belmont Police Department, the FBI Boston Division’s Child Exploitation-Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Arlington, Boston, and Dedham police departments,” Setera wrote. “She has been reunited with her family. We would like to thank the public for its assistance and all of you for publicizing this case. As it remains an ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”

The announcement came hours after Nya’s mother, Heather Glassco, had taken to Facebook to post an urgent plea for her daughter’s safe return.

“I have sent out an ARMY to find you Nya,” her mother, Heather Glassco, posted to Facebook Thursday. “I will never stop. If you are reading this and you have my daughter I will never stop. It will always be this way. LET HER GO! She is loved beyond measure. She is a BRIGHT STAR. She is my light! She will shine through whatever this is and we will get her back. We will find her. She is not worth your time. WE WILL NOT STOP! Believe that.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.