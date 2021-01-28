Fitchburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Nearly a year after he was arrested on drug charges, a Fitchburg man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine , according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Alberto Nunez, 46, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, fentanyl, and cocaine last February, the statement said.

Nunez was involved in an operation to distribute the drugs in Worcester County and elsewhere in Massachusetts from November 2019 to February 2020, according to the statement.