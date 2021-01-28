Injured Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta has undergone surgery at Mass General Hospital

“Doctors report that the surgery went very well,” Sullivan said by e-mail. “But there is still a long road ahead. Those are the updates we have. I believe this will be a long process. We are all hoping and praying for the best.”

Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta underwent surgery Wednesday night at Massachusetts General Hospital for injuries that he suffered when he crashed headfirst into the boards in a game Tuesday at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield.

Advertisement

A Mass General spokeswoman said Thursday afternoon that Quetta remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Quetta, a senior forward from North Providence, R.I., was injured while playing for the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks in a varsity ice hockey game against Pope Francis on Tuesday. According to a game video, Quetta skated into the left corner of the offensive zone, and as he lined up a shoulder-to-shoulder check, the Pope Francis player shifted to the left, avoiding contact. Quetta hit the boards, with his head appearing to absorb the impact.

Quetta was taken from the ice on a stretcher and brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was later transferred to Mass General.

A GoFundMe.com page has been launched to raise money for Quetta’s treatment and recovery. “AJ has gotten into a hockey accident, and might not be able to move his body again,” the page states. “With your donations, we can get him to the best doctors to do everything we can to get him better. We have so much hope! We love you so much AJ.”

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $371,500 had been raised.

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was among those who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign. Chung posted a photo of Quetta on Instagram and encouraged others to donate to the fund.

Advertisement

“This is AJ Quetta. He got into a tragic incident on the ice that will change his life,” Chung wrote in his Instagram post. “I couldn’t imagine as a parent having to deal with this. Crushes my heart man. Whatever you can do to help with medical bills etc. $10, $20... $1 is good, anything from all the people that follow me and have some kind of heart. I’ve donated my thousands.”

On Thursday New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft called The Greg Hill Morning Show and said he would pledge to match up to $25,000 in donations to Quetta’s fund.

At a Bruins media availability event Thursday, Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle spoke about what happened to Quetta and the outpouring of support that he’s received thus far.

“A.J. and his family aren’t alone, by any means,” Coyle said in a video tweeted by Dan Roche of WBZ-TV. “We got so many people behind them, supporting them, helping out as best they can and sending well wishes. We know he’s going to pull through and be great. I hear he’s a strong kid as it is, I know the family is as well. We’re behind him, I know a lot of people are.”

The Hingham High School boys’ hockey team tweeted out a link to the GoFundMe page, urging people to contribute.

“Sending prayers to A.J., his family & the Bishop Feehan Community for his speedy recovery,” the tweet said. “Please donate!”

Advertisement

The Boston Bruins, Providence Bruins, and Boston Pride released statements showing their support for Quetta.

“On behalf of the Boston Pride, we want to send strength and well wishes to A.J. Quetta, his family, and the Bishop Feehan community,” the Pride’s statement said. “A.J., your hockey family is with you and keeping you in our thoughts during this incredibly challenging time.”

The Northeastern University men’s ice hockey team tweeted out a message of support.

“Our thoughts are with A.J. Quetta and the @FeehanHockey community,” the tweet said. “Get well soon!”

The boys’ hockey team at Moses Brown School, a Quaker school in Providence, tweeted that their thoughts and prayers were with Quetta and his family.

“The Moses Brown Hockey community’s thoughts and prayers go out to A.J. Quetta and his family after hearing that he received a severe injury in Bishop Feehan’s hockey game last night,” the tweet said. “We are thinking of him and his family during this difficult time and are hoping for the best!”

Dan Shine, the athletic director and boy’s hockey coach at Arlington Catholic High School, said his school will be hosting a fundraiser for Quetta on Friday and Monday, when students will wear Bishop Feehan’s school colors in his honor.

“We’re basically doing a dress down day in green, gold, and white, which are the Shamrocks’ colors,” Shine said in a telephone interview. “We played the Shamrocks twice already this year in boys’ hockey, and A.J. was part of that. We feel like we’re close to them in a lot of ways. Our hearts go out to them during this very difficult time. We’re hoping for the best for A.J.”

Advertisement

Shine said the way the hockey community is rallying around Quetta is reminiscent of what was done for Matt Brown, a Norwood High School hockey player who was paralyzed during a game in 2010, and others who have been seriously injured on the ice playing the game that they love.

“We all know hockey is a very fast game, and A.J. is not the first player this has happened to, unfortunately,” Shine said. “Hockey players know they can be one shift away from a serious injury...Sometimes things happen. That’s why the hockey community rallies around a situation like this. The hockey community is very close knit, as we’ve seen in the past few days. We feel so bad for A.J., and his family, and the Bishop Feehan community.”

Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.